Trump talked military to kids at the Easter Egg Roll, and the Easter Bunny was as confused as the rest of us

President Trump hosted the Easter Bunny at the White House Monday with the kind of awkwardness usually reserved for Tiffany Trump.

To kick off the 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump appeared on the Truman Balcony with the life-sized fluffy creature and First Lady Melania Trump, where he began boasting to the assembled children and parents about the accomplishments of his tenure, including military appropriations.

But first he spoke of keeping the White House in "tip-top shape, or some say tippy-top shape."

The expression on the Easter Bunny's face could be interpreted as shock, amusement or mockery, depending on whom you asked. But consensus was that his reaction was appropriate to the occasion. He didn't sign up for this.

Trump started his speech by referring to the White House as "this house or building or whatever you want to call it because there is no name for it, it is special.” The president added that he and the staff keep the edifice or whatnot "in tip-top shape, we call it sometimes tippy-top shape, and it’s a great, great place.”

President Trump touts the economy and the military at the annual White House Easter egg roll https://t.co/8hEYKAaKXx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 2, 2018

“This is a special year," continued Trump. "Our country is doing great. You look at the economy, you look at what’s happening. Nothing’s ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we’re gonna make it bigger, better and stronger.” At that point, the Dow Jones was down 550 points for the day.

Trump then started talking about the military, which he said was "at a level it’s never been before.” He told the kids, “you see what’s happening with funding,” adding, “just think of $700 billion, because that’s all going into our military this year.”

Trump concluded by thanking the crowd, saying nothing about the huge bunny or Mrs. Trump flanking him. "We're gonna watch this roll," he said.

And Twitter flooded with memes before the president even descended to the lawn.

The Trump Easter Bunny is traumatized. pic.twitter.com/Q1zBlSvHNO — Stellaa (@stellaaaa) April 2, 2018

he's saying this next to the Easter Bunny https://t.co/DVmgHZAJ0N — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 2, 2018

Oh man, that look! Looks miserable and thinking “How in the hell did I get this gig?!?!”



And the Easter Bunny doesn’t look too happy either. pic.twitter.com/Hkq6DMUnjt — YS (@NYinLA2121) April 2, 2018

Trump WH staffers if you want to dish who had to wear the bunny costume my DMs are open pic.twitter.com/GPHwYMgcgd — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 2, 2018