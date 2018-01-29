President Trump admits to sending off tweets from bed

President Donald Trump has revealed that he sometimes will tweet from his bed.

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan on ITV Trump admitted that he occasionally sends out his tweets while he’s lying in bed. The president met with Morgan for a television interview in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum.

“Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speaking during the early morning, or during the evening I can do whatever,” President Trump said to Piers Morgan during an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV. “But I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy,” he added. The interview segment aired Sunday.

President Trump was also candid about how some of his morning or evening tweets are crafted, suggesting that it is not always his fingers working his mobile device.

“I will sometimes just dictate out something really quickly and give it to one of my people to put it on,” Trump said.

Many people have suggested the president fires off tweets from his bed based on the nature of his tweets and the time of day or night they are sent. This is, however, the first time Trump has mentioned his tweeting habits publically.

The New York Times reported in December that Trump aides said he starts his day around 5:30 every morning, takes in a dose of the morning news and sometimes tweets “while propped on his pillow.” The New York Times also reported that those close to Trump said he would spend four to eight hours a day watching TV before he took office. According to Trump, he says he’s busy “reading documents” and handling other presidential tasks.

According to the White House, the president has what they call “Executive Time.” It’s a special time for Trump to spend time at the White House, watch a TV and engage on Twitter.

During the interview, Piers Morgan took some time to ask Trump about his eating habits because it has been reported that Trump enjoys his fast food.

“I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food on occasion,” he said.