President Trump

Twitter reacts: Trump is 'proud' to say 'Merry Christmas' again

"I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase."
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : December 26, 2017 | Updated : December 26, 2017
President Trump tweets Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas, President Trump. Photo: Getty Images

'Twas another Christmas for the books. Chestnuts were roasted, pots were scrubbed clean, presents were given and received. President Trump, for one, heavily anticipated this year’s celebrations after claiming that the nation has ceased to openly wish each other a "Merry Christmas" because "it’s not politically correct."

Restoring this phrase was one of the talking points of his presidential campaign, and he promised supporters he would spearhead the fight to win the "war on Christmas."

At the annual Values Voter Summit this year, he vowed to Christian conservatives that his administration is "stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values."

"We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore," Trump stated. "They don’t use the word 'Christmas' because it’s not politically correct. You go to department stores, and they’ll say 'Happy New Year,' or they’ll say other things, and it’ll be red. They’ll have it painted... Well, guess what? We’re saying 'Merry Christmas!' again."

In a pro-Trump America First Policies ad that came out right before the holiday, a little girl closes the video by thanking the president for "letting us say" the phrase again.

On Christmas Eve, Trump boasted about his proclaimed triumphs, writing: "People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!"

 

Twitter reacts

Some people shot back that the "war on Christmas" isn't legitimate:

 

And that his fight to "bring back" the phrase represents a bigger issue of bigotry:

 

Some pointed out that under the Obama administration, "Merry Christmas" was still very much used throughout the nation:

 

Others thanked the president for sticking to his word:

 

And some even called him out for tweeting "Happy Holidays" in the past:

 

Trump's children tweet "Happy Holidays"

Though the president has declared that he's more or less fed up with the idea of using more inclusive season's greetings around the holidays, some of his children still seem to be offering up these messages.

A week before Christmas, Eric Trump wished his followers a "Happy Holidays": 

Ivanka, who converted to Judiasm shortly after marrying husband Jared Kushner, took to Twitter with the following:

In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Ivanka described her conversion as "such a great life decision." She continued: "I am very modern, but I’m also a very traditional person, and I think that’s an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity."

In fact, Ivanka didn't post a "Merry Christmas" message on social media at all this year — she lit the menorah with her loved ones instead. 

 

 

The 7th night of Chanukah!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

 

 
