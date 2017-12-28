Trump tried to insult Obama in website code, but screwed it up

The jab about presidential golfing surfaced on the third consecutive day the president was golfing.

President Trump's fixation on denigrating former President Obama is apparent in the biggest moves of his administration — from attempting to repeal Obamacare and reducing the size of national parks — all the way down to the smallest.

The literal smallest: The website DonaldJTrump.com, which is maintained by the GOP, contains a hidden line of code intended to insult Obama in the event of a technical error. Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham noticed that the site is programmed to display the following internal-server-error message: "Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem... and not on the golf course."

The website of Donald Trump, who has spent several days in a row at the golf course, is coded to serve up the following message in the event of an internal server error: https://t.co/zrWpyMXRcz pic.twitter.com/wiQSQNNzw0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 28, 2017

After Ingraham tweeted his discovery, a data expert noted that the code is wrong and the message won't display.

It will never actually serve that message, there's an error in the JavaScript...any error will give the 404 message because they used assignment (=) instead of equality (==) pic.twitter.com/un8LJM9Fsu — Paul Glenn (@pdglenn) December 28, 2017

This occurred while Trump has spent several days at his Mar-a-Lago golf course, holding no public events, despite tweeting his eagerness to get "back to work" right after Christmas. Following those reports, on Wednesday a large box truck was parked in front of the spot where TV crews gather, blocking their view of the course.

As a private citizen and presidential candidate, one of Trump's recurring Twitter motifs was to criticize President Obama's golfing, arguing that it was taking him away from the business of running the country. Trump even claimed he would have no time for golfing as president.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

"Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter," Trump tweeted in October 2014.

By his own standard, then, Trump is the worst. On Nov. 13, Politifact reported that Trump had spent 35 days golfing while Obama had golfed 24 times at an equivalent point in his presidency.

Since taking office, Trump has visited one of his golf properties 87 times and spent 112 days at a Trump-owned property — one-quarter and one-third of his entire time in office, respectively.