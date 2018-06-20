Trump White House replaces photos featuring Macron with Kim Jong Un

President Trump has moved North Korean leader Kim Jong Un into the White House.

After just one meeting with the dictator, Trump is feeling so good about their relationship that he's hung photos of him and Kim in place of shots featuring his previous BFF, French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Wall Street Journal" White House reporter Michael C. Bender observed the wall-art swap, pointing out framed pictures of Trump and Kim in the West Wing. "A few weeks ago, these frames surrounded pics of Trump with Emmanuel Macron, president of France, one of America’s closest allies," he tweeted.

Pictures of President Trump and Kim Jong Un in the West Wing of the White House. A few weeks ago, these frames surrounded pics of Trump with Emmanuel Macron, president of France, one of America’s closest allies. pic.twitter.com/RZja99SDnJ — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 18, 2018

Trump has been roundly criticized for his meeting with Kim in Singapore on June 12. No sitting American president had met with a North Korean leader. Experts say the optics of the meeting legitimized the dictator. Trump was also criticized for not extracting any new nuclear concessions from Kim — the pair signed a four-point document about denuclearization that retraced previous agreements — and for offering to stop joint military maneuvers with South Korea, which the U.S. has held since the 1950s.

Trump said that he and Kim had developed a "special bond" during the summit. The two leaders engaged in less than two hours of meeting time overall, half of which was taken up by interpreters. Trump called Kim, who has starved his own people and killed members of his own family, "funny," "smart" and talented."

Trump and Macron had a collegial time during the French president's state visit in April. But things began to go south before Macron left town — on his last day in D.C., Macron delivered an address to Congress that was harshly critical of Trump's "America First" nationalism. In response to Trump's threatened tariffs against the EU, abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal and critiques of the G7 alliance, Macron said the G7 nations were prepared to go ahead without the U.S. in future. "The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be," he tweeted on June 7. "Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force."

Less than two weeks later, he was replaced on the Trump White House wall.