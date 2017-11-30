Trump once told reporter 'There's nothing in the world like first-rate p---y'

Donald Trump once told a reporter for a golf magazine, "There's nothing in the world like first-rate p---y," while ogling a young socialite at his Mar-a-Lago club, the Daily Beast reported.

The remark happened during a interview for the August 2000 Maximum Golf magazine, and the quote never made it into print because the magazine's editor wouldn't allow it. But the article's author, Michael Corcoran, and another editor, confirmed it happened.

Trump has a storied history of opining on the p-word in public, most infamously in the "Access Hollywood" tape that threatened to derail his presidential candidacy weeks before the election. Also during the 2016 election, he relished repeating a comment a supporter made about Ted Cruz: “You’re not allowed to say… She said he’s a pussy! Terrible. Terrible,” he told a cheering crowd. And Fox News's Tucker Carlson remembers that Trump told someone who teased him about his hair, “But I get more pussy than you do.”

Trump's quote was the last line in the Maximum Golf piece, but the magazine's top editor, Michael Caruso, switched the last word to "talent." “I was asked to change the last word of the story from ‘pussy.’ When I refused, my top editor changed the quote,” Corcoran's editor Ted Bargmann told The Daily Beast.

The White House hasn't commented.

This week, the New York Times reported that Trump has told a number of advisers that he questions the validity of the "Access Hollywood" tape, despite the fact that he quickly apologized for it during the campaign. He has, however, tweeted about the recent sexual-harassment scandals surrounding his political rival Al Franken and Matt Lauer of one of his media nemeses, NBC.

Corcoran spent a couple of days with Trump for the Maximum Golf profile, during which Trump offered a ride on his 727 to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Corcoran says he recalls a young woman boarded with Epstein and his girlfriend. "I honestly couldn’t guess her age, but she was young made up to look a bit older,” he said. It's well known that Trump and Epstein were friends. In a 2002 New York magazine interview, Trump said he had known Epstein for 15 years, calling him a "terrific guy" and "a lot of fun to be with."

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said then.