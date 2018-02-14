Trump's approval has dropped in 49 states. This is the one exception

President Trump's approval rating is lower than it was one year ago in 49 states. But not in Alabama, where it has improved by 1 point.

According to a new Morning Consult poll, 63% of Alabama residents approve of the job Trump is doing, up from 62% in January 2017.

But in every other state, Trump's approval rating has dropped, sometimes precipitously. In Illinois and Utah, he's down 12 points year-on-year; in Vermont, 13.

Alabama is also the state where Trump enjoys the highest approval, according to the poll. Coincidentally or not, it was the site of a brutal and often surreal special election for a U.S. Senate seat last November. A Democrat, Doug Jones, won for the first time in decades, if narrowly. President Trump vocally defended and endorsed the Republican candidate, accused child molester Roy Moore.

According to the survey, the four states with the next-highest approval ratings are Wyoming (60%), West Virginia (59%), Louisiana (57%) and Mississippi (56%). The five states with the lowest approval percentages are Washington, D.C. (16%, considered a state in this poll), Vermont (30%), Hawaii (30%), Massachusetts (32%) and Washington (36%).

Nationwide, the president's approval has been rising during the last four months. In January, 44 percent of respondents said the approved of the job Trump is doing; that's up 2 percent from December and 4 percent from November.

At the same time, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that Republicans have erased the Democrats' advantage on a generic Congressional ballot. Thirty-nine percent of registered voters say they would support a Republican for Congress in their district, compared to 38 percent who would choose a Democrat. Over the last three months, Democrats have held a lead ranging from 2 to 10 points on a generic ballot.