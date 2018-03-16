Vanessa Trump once called future husband 'the one with the retarded dad'

It's part of the beautiful story about the night she met Donald Trump Jr.

When it was announced yesterday that Donald Trump, Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, had filed for divorce, gossip addicts grieved upon hearing that terms of the split had already been amiably worked out, anticipating a dearth of the embarrassing, entertaining details that accompany these events in the lives of the mega-rich.

Today, it became clear that all hope was not lost.

The New York Post resurfaced the fact that when Vanessa met Trump Jr., she referred to him as "the one with the retarded dad." What's more, it has to do with the night they met.

In a 2006 interview with the New York Times, Vanessa Trump recounted that the future president made the match between her and Trump Jr. At a 2003 fashion show, Donald Trump approached her and said, “I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.”

Vanessa said the three had a “brief, awkward conversation." Then, during intermission, “Donald [Sr.] comes back up to me again, ‘I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr." She responded, “Yeah, we just met five minutes ago.”

She and Don Jr. met for the third time at a birthday party six weeks later, where they talked for an hour. Then a light bulb went off, and Vanessa told Don Jr., “Wait, you’re the one with the retarded dad!”

Two years later, they were married at Mar-a-Lago.

Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump, both 40, have five children. They announced their divorce in a joint statement Thursday. "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

On Friday, Page Six reported another detail that might eliminate fears about a drama-free split: Vanessa Trump has hired a criminal defense lawyer, David Feureisen, to represent her in the divorce.

“It’s a curious choice if it’s an amicable separation,” Manhattan family law expert Bonnie Rabin told Page Six. “If it’s an amicable situation you wouldn’t be highlighting the criminal aspect.”

This week, it was reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had subpoenaed the Trump organization for documents relating to Russia.