Walt Disney Hall of Presidents now includes robot Trump and the internet can't deal

Walt Disney's Hall of Presidents reopened on Tuesday with the addition of Trump. Photo: YouTube

Donald Trump was just inducted into the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. The exhibit chronicles the story of U.S. leaders in the Oval Office starting from the very beginning with good ol' George.

On Monday, the park debuted a preview:

"I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States," you hear the animatronic Trump say. He's standing to the right of Honest Abe sporting an extra-long, striped tie. "And will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God."

He continues: "From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It is why our founders began our great constitution with three very simple words: 'We the People.'"

Past delays and protests

Since 1993, Walt Disney Imagineering has produced replicas of recent presidents who record vocals specifically for the show.

The Hall of Presidents, located in Liberty Square of the Magic Kingdom, was closed on January 17, reports The New York Times. The entrance sign read: "Currently being prepared to welcome our new president."

The exhibit was supposed to reopen in late June, but once the time came, Thomas Smith, the editorial content director of Disney Parks, announced in a blog post that the opening was rescheduled to "late 2017."

Despite protests to stop the animatronic Donald Trump from giving a speech (as all other recent presidents have) in the revamped show, Smith confirmed he'd have a speaking part.

"We have been working closely with the current White House — just as we have with previous administrations — and the president’s recording session has been scheduled," Smith wrote in the post.

Smith also detailed other enhancements to the 22-minute attraction, including a "new sound system, lighting and high-definition projection system."

The Walt Disney World unofficial news outlet WDW Magic tweeted yesterday that it will also feature a new film and narration.

The new Hall of Presidents features a new film and narration, and runs for 22 minutes. — WDWMAGIC.COM (@wdwmagic) December 18, 2017

The Hall of Presidents will be open to the public as of Tuesday, December 19. You can view the full show here.

Social media goes insane

If you watch the video of Trump's debut in the show (either the preview or the full-length version), you can hear that it's his voice, but people aren’t so sure what to make of his looks — and as it usually goes, Twitter took full advantage.

Some say he resembles actor Jon Voight.

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

Some say he resembles Hillary.

The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017

CONSPIRACY THEORY TIME@WaltDisneyWorld suffered immense delays in rolling out @realDonaldTrump into the Hall of Presidents. Rumor was they had a @HillaryClinton animatronic ready to go. I think these pictures speak for them self... pic.twitter.com/M7PZBGsPtM — Alex Melton (@TheMelton) December 19, 2017

Or Mrs. Doubtfire.

Why did they add Mrs. Doubtfire to the Hall of Presidents? pic.twitter.com/P6hsCJ8XrZ — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) December 19, 2017

Or that he's just downright scary.

Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents looks like a 71-year-old Chucky doll. pic.twitter.com/yLCBmhpNvG — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 19, 2017

And Twitter kept going, mocking the facial expressions the other animatronic presidents appear to make while Trump speaks — though this could just be a classic case of resting (wax) b*tch face.

THIS IS NOT POLITICAL! But how terrifying is the new Donald Trump in Disney's Hall of Presidents?!?! It's hilarious! And look at the reaction shots from the other presidents. 😂 It's like they didn't even try. pic.twitter.com/5PyEbJZMHZ — Brandon Marianne Lee (@BrandonHerFFB) December 19, 2017

Others are defending the Hall of Presidents and Walt Disney.

In all seriousness I have zero issue with Hall of Presidents. It’s about the Presidents and they added the President. Disney can only reflect reality on this one. It’s about Presidency, not the new guy who is the current President. — Madness Kingdom (@madnesskingdom) December 18, 2017

Liberals are so Triggered (literally shaking) that President Trump has been added to the Hall of Presidents and absolutely kills it in his Monologue. pic.twitter.com/PVTSGt3Gnt — Ricky Vaughn 2.0 (@RapinBill) December 19, 2017

We were at WDW shortly after Obama was added to Hall of Presidents. People booed during the show and it bothered me.



It will probably happen again with Trump — and it will bother me.



There are other places where you can voice your disagreement. Let’s avoid shouting at a robot. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 19, 2017

The new Hall of Presidents was done really well. From the upgrades to Donald Trump, everything was done tastefully and very American. — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 18, 2017

It’s hard, though, to sift through to these tweets of support. Especially when you get ones like this: