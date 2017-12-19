Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

President Trump

Walt Disney Hall of Presidents now includes robot Trump and the internet can't deal

You really can't get anything past Twitter, can you?
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : December 19, 2017 | Updated : December 19, 2017
Hall of Presidents
Walt Disney's Hall of Presidents reopened on Tuesday with the addition of Trump. Photo: YouTube

Donald Trump was just inducted into the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. The exhibit chronicles the story of U.S. leaders in the Oval Office starting from the very beginning with good ol' George.

On Monday, the park debuted a preview:

"I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States," you hear the animatronic Trump say. He's standing to the right of Honest Abe sporting an extra-long, striped tie. "And will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God."

RelatedArticles
Walt Disney threatens to pull ESPN, ABC from Optimum 09/25/17
Trump responds to his Twitter account getting temporarily deleted 11/03/17

He continues: "From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It is why our founders began our great constitution with three very simple words: 'We the People.'"

Past delays and protests

Since 1993, Walt Disney Imagineering has produced replicas of recent presidents who record vocals specifically for the show.

The Hall of Presidents, located in Liberty Square of the Magic Kingdom, was closed on January 17, reports The New York Times. The entrance sign read: "Currently being prepared to welcome our new president."

The exhibit was supposed to reopen in late June, but once the time came, Thomas Smith, the editorial content director of Disney Parks, announced in a blog post that the opening was rescheduled to "late 2017."

Despite protests to stop the animatronic Donald Trump from giving a speech (as all other recent presidents have) in the revamped show, Smith confirmed he'd have a speaking part.

"We have been working closely with the current White House — just as we have with previous administrations — and the president’s recording session has been scheduled," Smith wrote in the post.

Smith also detailed other enhancements to the 22-minute attraction, including a "new sound system, lighting and high-definition projection system."

The Walt Disney World unofficial news outlet WDW Magic tweeted yesterday that it will also feature a new film and narration.

The Hall of Presidents will be open to the public as of Tuesday, December 19. You can view the full show here.

Social media goes insane

If you watch the video of Trump's debut in the show (either the preview or the full-length version), you can hear that it's his voice, but people aren’t so sure what to make of his looks — and as it usually goes, Twitter took full advantage.

Some say he resembles actor Jon Voight.

Some say he resembles Hillary.

Or Mrs. Doubtfire.

Or that he's just downright scary.

And Twitter kept going, mocking the facial expressions the other animatronic presidents appear to make while Trump speaks — though this could just be a classic case of resting (wax) b*tch face.

Others are defending the Hall of Presidents and Walt Disney. 

It’s hard, though, to sift through to these tweets of support. Especially when you get ones like this:

 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending