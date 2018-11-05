Hacked Washington Examiner Twitter account says Trump 'is going to hell'

Early Monday morning, the Washington Examiner tweeted out an anti-Trump message to its 140,000 followers.

"Trump is going to hell. Anyone who ever read the bible can tell you where it stands on rich adulterers," the news outlet posted online at approximately 5:13 a.m. ET, according to The Hill. "The key to God's forgiveness is repentance. Trump's entire political career has been about the exact opposite of that."

"Also this paper is garbage for promoting 'Trump and God,'" the tweet continued.

The message has since been deleted.

"The Washington Examiner's Twitter feed was hacked and a tweet was posted that did not come from our staff," the outlet wrote two hours after the anti-Trump (and anti-Washington Examiner) tweet was posted. "We are taking appropriate action and will issue a further statement if necessary."

The Washington Examiner’s Twitter feed was hacked and a tweet was posted that did not come from our staff. We are taking appropriate action and will issue a further statement if necessary. — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 5, 2018

This statement is currently pinned to the top of the publication's Twitter feed, and its Instagram and Facebook pages appear to have been unaffected by the alleged hack.

Many classify the Washington Examiner as a conservative magazine.

Why real conservatives will vote Republican on Tuesday https://t.co/qlnf9LrEQ6 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 5, 2018

On the outlet's website, it describes itself as a place for "breaking news and analysis on politics. With in-depth news coverage, diligent investigative reporting and thoughtful commentary, we'll make sure you're always in the know about Washington's latest exploits."

Twitter reacts to the Washington Examiner being hacked

"The Washington Examiner's Twitter account is LIT," one person tweeted out this morning.

Another wrote, "Happy Monday morning to the editors at the Washington Examiner!"

Happy Monday morning to the editors at the Washington Examiner! pic.twitter.com/AzVLIgI7nL — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 5, 2018

Others blamed it on a potential intern:

Somewhere, an intern quit this morning and this was their good-bye note... — Ooooohhh, Rob... (@RobinKLowe) November 5, 2018

social media intern flipped the desk and rode off into the sunrise, a nameless hero — Ben Leary (@Polygoblin) November 5, 2018

There were, also, comments of praise for the alleged hacker:

the hacker deserves an award, some ice cream and a job with pension and health. have a great and productive day! — Andrea Ciannavei (@AndreaCiannavei) November 5, 2018

I would love to buy the hacker a beer! 👍 — Rice Krispy Tweets (@kristirice47) November 5, 2018

Give that person a raise ! — Jay Z(amora) (@Jay_MCMLXXXIX) November 5, 2018

The Washington Examiner, which was not available for immediate comment, has since continued to post articles on its Twitter page. Trump has yet to share a response of his own.

