President Trump

WATCH: Trump's speeches are strangely similar to Christmas movie lines

Just trying to spread some holiday cheer.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : December 22, 2017 | Updated : December 22, 2017
Trump speeches mash-up
Jimmy Fallon features this video on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show." Photo: Youtube/Getty Images

"I can think of no better Christmas present for the American people than giving you a massive tax cut," Trump announced to the public before he made it official on Friday morning.

 

TAX CUTS for CHRISTMAS!

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

The president says this $1.5 trillion overhaul, the largest of its kind since the 1980s, is "great for the American people" despite unpopularity it received from Democrats who argued the GOP tax plan would drive up the U.S. deficit.

"All of this, everything in here, is really tremendous things for business, for people, for the middle class, for workers," he said. "I consider this very much a bill for the middle class and a bill for jobs."

The Tax Policy Center found that, in 2018, the average middle-class household will save $900, while the wealthiest 1 percent will get $51,000. 

Trump has repeatedly referred to it as his gift to Americans for Christmas.

On Thursday night’s episode of "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon graced television screens with his own version of a Christmas miracle (one less divisive than the tax bill): a mash-up of lines from Trump's speeches juxtaposed with holiday movie quotes. 

They're so similar that Fallon suggested Trump is "actually spending time practicing lines from his favorite holiday movies" since it appears that he uses phrases from films like "Elf," "Home Alone" and "A Christmas Story."  

Sure, it’s far-fetched to claim that Trump copies lines from these classics — you don’t actually think he pours over reruns of his favorites, pen in hand, to write his speeches, do you? 

But it’s a funny notion — and a pleasure to watch (and re-watch and re-watch). 

Take a look:

This isn't the first time Fallon compared a Trump speech to scripts from the big screen. In May, he montaged the president with clips from a different American classic: "Legally Blonde." In the edit, parts of Trump's Liberty University commencement and Elle Wood’s Harvard Law graduation speeches, are oddly — and hilariously — similar:

Whether you are in favor of the tax cuts or not, hold these videos near and have a laugh. Go be merry! You, kind reader, deserve it. 

 
