Trump passes the Right to Try law, but what does it do?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the Right to Try law to assist people with terminal illnesses.

The idea behind the Right to Try act is meant to give hope to those who have terminally ill and with a swipe of a pen, Trump passed the bill to become a law.

According to President Trump, he believes the right to try legislation will give Americans with terminal medical conditions new hope to live.

“As I proudly sign this bill, thousands of terminally ill Americans will have the help, the hope and the fighting chance -- and I think it’s going to be better than chance -- that they will be cured, that they will be helped, that they will be able to be with their families for a long time, or maybe just for a longer time,” Trump said Wednesday. “But we’re able to give them the absolute best we have at this current moment, at this current second,” he added. “We’re going to help a lot of people. It’s an honor to be signing this.

What does the Right to Try law do?

The Right to Try law will allow terminally ill patients to try experimental types of treatments and medications that haven’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Under this new law, a patient has the right to take a chance with treatments that are still being tested if there are no other options available to them.

According to the Trump Administration, the Right to Try law will assist terminally ill patients who have exhausted treatment options a “new tool to fight and make potentially lifesaving decisions about their treatment."

While many people are in favor of this new law because they believe it could potentially give patients a “fighting chance” to live, others believe it gives false hope to patients and the use of medications that aren’t approved by the FDA could do more harm than good.