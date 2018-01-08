When was Donald Trump elected?

No matter who you voted for, there seems to be some confusion about the upcoming Trump anniversary. When was Trump elected? Which day actually counts as the yuge day in history? We break down each of the milestones of the 45th president so you're all caught up.

When was it announced that Donald Trump was elected president?

The 2016 presidential election was held on Nov. 8, 2016. Donald Trump won with 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 227. The Associated Press called the election for Trump at 2:30am on Nov. 9 upon awarding him the state of Wisconsin. Clinton called him to concede shortly after that time, and Trump gave his victory speech at around 3am.

It was the biggest political upset in modern presidential history. Clinton was strongly favored to win, and some pollsters put Trump's chances of being elected at less than 1%.

Ultimately, Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote: She got 65.8 million votes to Trump's nearly 63 million. Trump is the fifth person in American history to become president despite losing the popular vote.

When did the electoral college vote?

Trump was officially elected by the electoral college on Dec. 19, 2016. The election was certified by a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2017.

Trump has called the electoral college victory a "landslide" and the "biggest since Reagan," but in fact it was neither: Winning 57% of the electoral votes, Trump's winning margin ranks in the lowest 25% in electoral college history.

When was Donald Trump sworn in?

Donald Trump was sworn in as president on January 20, 2017 at 12pm, by John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court. The ceremony took place on the west side of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

What happened on Trump's first day in office?

After the inauguration ceremony, Trump signed a number of directions and proclamations in a room near the Senate floor. He signed a standard freeze on pending government regulations until he had a chance to review them; a directive for the government to begin scaling back the Affordable Care Act; formal cabinet nominations; and a declaration naming the day a National Day of Patriotism. He also tweeted on his personal account, writing that the day would be “remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again,” and he said he would “bring back” glory to America.