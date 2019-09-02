Projected Giants Week 1 depth chart after roster cuts - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While Labor Day Weekend is the final weekend without NFL games that matter until February, it provided the end of the line for countless roster hopefuls.

Cut day finished trimming pro rosters from 90 to 53 players as the final list of combatants for each team is now official for the 2019 season.

At MetLife Stadium, the Giants are in the midst of a rebuild despite a perfect preseason where there are uncertainties at almost every corner of the roster other than running back, where Saquon Barkley will star.

Expect the torch to be passed from Eli Manning to Daniel Jones at some point this season as the Duke product is poised to be the next franchise quarterback. However, there won’t be an overabundance of targets as a wide-receiving corps without Odell Beckham Jr. has battled injuries and violation issues this summer.

Before we get to our extensive NFL previews later this week, we broke down what the Giants and Jets’ depth chart will look like for Week 1 this Sunday now that the rosters are down to 53 men.

OFFENSE

Left Tackle- Nate Solder

Left Guard- Will Hernandez, Eric Smith

Center- Jon Halapio, Spencer Pulley

Right Guard- Kevin Zeitler, Nick Gates

Right Tackle- Mike Remmers, Chad Slade

Wide Receiver- Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Darius Slayton

Tight End- Evan Engram, Rhet Ellison, Garrett Dickerson

Quarterback- Eli Manning, Daniel Jones, Alex Tanney

Running Back- Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Paul Perkins

Fullback- Eli Penny

DEFENSE

Left Defensive End- Dalvin Tomlinson, John Jenkins

Nose Tackle- Dexter Lawrence, Olson Pierre

Right Defensive End- BJ Hill, RJ McIntosh

Weakside Linebacker- Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines

Strongside Linebacker- Kareem Martin, Markus Golden

Left Inside Linebacker- Tae Davis, Ryan Connelly

Right Inside Linebacker- Alec Ogletree

Cornerback- Janoris Jenkins, Deandre Baker, Grant Haley, Antonio Hamilton, Sam Beal

Strong Safety- Jabrill Peppers, Michael Thomas, Sean Chandler

Free Safety- Antoine Bethea, Julian Love

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker- Aldrick Rosas

Punter- Riley Dixon

Long Snapper- Zak DeOssie