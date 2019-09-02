Projected Giants Week 1 depth chart after roster cuts - Metro US

While Labor Day Weekend is the final weekend without NFL games that matter until February, it provided the end of the line for countless roster hopefuls.
Cut day finished trimming pro rosters from 90 to 53 players as the final list of combatants for each team is now official for the 2019 season.
At MetLife Stadium, the Giants are in the midst of a rebuild despite a perfect preseason where there are uncertainties at almost every corner of the roster other than running back, where Saquon Barkley will star.
Expect the torch to be passed from Eli Manning to Daniel Jones at some point this season as the Duke product is poised to be the next franchise quarterback. However, there won’t be an overabundance of targets as a wide-receiving corps without Odell Beckham Jr. has battled injuries and violation issues this summer.
Before we get to our extensive NFL previews later this week, we broke down what the Giants and Jets’ depth chart will look like for Week 1 this Sunday now that the rosters are down to 53 men.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle- Nate Solder
Left Guard- Will Hernandez, Eric Smith
Center- Jon Halapio, Spencer Pulley
Right Guard- Kevin Zeitler, Nick Gates
Right Tackle- Mike Remmers, Chad Slade
Wide Receiver- Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Darius Slayton
Tight End- Evan Engram, Rhet Ellison, Garrett Dickerson
Quarterback- Eli Manning, Daniel Jones, Alex Tanney
Running Back- Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Paul Perkins
Fullback- Eli Penny
DEFENSE
Left Defensive End- Dalvin Tomlinson, John Jenkins
Nose Tackle- Dexter Lawrence, Olson Pierre
Right Defensive End- BJ Hill, RJ McIntosh
Weakside Linebacker- Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines
Strongside Linebacker- Kareem Martin, Markus Golden
Left Inside Linebacker- Tae Davis, Ryan Connelly
Right Inside Linebacker- Alec Ogletree
Cornerback- Janoris Jenkins, Deandre Baker, Grant Haley, Antonio Hamilton, Sam Beal
Strong Safety- Jabrill Peppers, Michael Thomas, Sean Chandler
Free Safety- Antoine Bethea, Julian Love
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker- Aldrick Rosas
Punter- Riley Dixon
Long Snapper- Zak DeOssie