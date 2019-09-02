Projected Jets Week 1 depth chart after roster cuts - Metro US

With the preseason coming to an end, NFL rosters around the league were finalized during Labor Day Weekend as the final round of cuts were made.
Start with as many as 90 roster hopefuls, pro teams can only take 53 players with them into the regular season.
For the New York Jets, their roster is on the verge of completion ahead of their season-opener on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. While Week 1 provides a familiar opponent, there is a legitimate hope amongst a tortured fan base that contention is just around the corner.
Gang Green’s quarterback of the future in Sam Darnold continues to develop toward what many are hoping will be a Pro-Bowl level. Jets management, which changed hands during the offseason, nabbed star running back Le’Veon Bell on the free-agent market to give Darnold his best weapon yet.
With a defense that is expected to be a menace under Gregg Williams, things are certainly looking up for the Jets.
Here is what we think the roster will look like come Sunday:
OFFENSE
Left Tackle- Kelvin Beachum, Brent Qvale
Left Guard- Kelechi Osemele, Alex Lewis
Center- Ryan Kalil, Jonotthan Harrison
Right Guard- Brian Winters, Tom Compton
Right Tackle- Brandon Shell, Chuma Edoga
Wide Receiver- Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder, Joshua Bellamy, Braxton Berrios
Tight End- Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown, Trevon Wesco
Quarterback- Sam Darnold, Trevor Siemian
Running Back- Le’Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, Trenton Cannon
DEFENSE
Left Defensive End- Leonard Williams, Nathan Shepherd, John Franklin-Myers
Nose Tackle- Steve McLendon, Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi
Right Defensive End- Henry Anderson, Bronson Kaufusi, Kyle Phillips
Weakside Linebacker- Jordan Jenkins, Frankie Luvu, Tarell Basham
Strongside Linebacker- Harvey Langi
Left Inside Linebacker- CJ Mosely
Right Inside Linebacker- Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman
Cornerback- Trumaine Johnson, Darryl Roberts, Brian Poole, Nate Hairston, Arthur Maulet
Strong Safety- Jamal Adams, Matthias Farley, Bennett Jackson
Free Safety- Marcus Maye, Rontez Miles, Doug Middleton
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker- Kaare Vedvik
Punter- Lachlan Edwards
Long Snapper- Thomas Hennessy