Projected Jets Week 1 depth chart after roster cuts - Metro US

With the preseason coming to an end, NFL rosters around the league were finalized during Labor Day Weekend as the final round of cuts were made.

Start with as many as 90 roster hopefuls, pro teams can only take 53 players with them into the regular season.

For the New York Jets, their roster is on the verge of completion ahead of their season-opener on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. While Week 1 provides a familiar opponent, there is a legitimate hope amongst a tortured fan base that contention is just around the corner.

Gang Green’s quarterback of the future in Sam Darnold continues to develop toward what many are hoping will be a Pro-Bowl level. Jets management, which changed hands during the offseason, nabbed star running back Le’Veon Bell on the free-agent market to give Darnold his best weapon yet.

With a defense that is expected to be a menace under Gregg Williams, things are certainly looking up for the Jets.

Here is what we think the roster will look like come Sunday:

OFFENSE

Left Tackle- Kelvin Beachum, Brent Qvale

Left Guard- Kelechi Osemele, Alex Lewis

Center- Ryan Kalil, Jonotthan Harrison

Right Guard- Brian Winters, Tom Compton

Right Tackle- Brandon Shell, Chuma Edoga

Wide Receiver- Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder, Joshua Bellamy, Braxton Berrios

Tight End- Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown, Trevon Wesco

Quarterback- Sam Darnold, Trevor Siemian

Running Back- Le’Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, Trenton Cannon

DEFENSE

Left Defensive End- Leonard Williams, Nathan Shepherd, John Franklin-Myers

Nose Tackle- Steve McLendon, Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi

Right Defensive End- Henry Anderson, Bronson Kaufusi, Kyle Phillips

Weakside Linebacker- Jordan Jenkins, Frankie Luvu, Tarell Basham

Strongside Linebacker- Harvey Langi

Left Inside Linebacker- CJ Mosely

Right Inside Linebacker- Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman

Cornerback- Trumaine Johnson, Darryl Roberts, Brian Poole, Nate Hairston, Arthur Maulet

Strong Safety- Jamal Adams, Matthias Farley, Bennett Jackson

Free Safety- Marcus Maye, Rontez Miles, Doug Middleton

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker- Kaare Vedvik

Punter- Lachlan Edwards

Long Snapper- Thomas Hennessy