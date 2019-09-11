Quincy Enunwa injury: Jets WR will miss 2019 with neck issue - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Jets will be without wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Enunwa suffered the injury during the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. He left the game briefly during the first quarter and was a non-factor for most of the game, recording one reception for minus-four yards.

This is the second time in three years that Enunwa has suffered a serious neck injury. A similar knock during training camp in 2017 sidelined him for the entire year, too.

It remains to be seen if this injury will be career-threatening, however two injuries in such a short span to the neck is obviously concerning. The Jets also experienced a similar issue with running back Bilal Powell last year, whose career was called into question after he needed surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.

Costello noted that Enunwa went for tests on his neck Monday where the severity of the injury was revealed.

The Jets look as though they acted swiftly to address the loss of the 27-year-old, trading a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to the New England Patriots for veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Enunwa has long been considered a potential star in the making with the Jets. He flashed big-play capabilities in 2016, hauling in 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns. It’s a reason why the organization decided to sign him to a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December.

That decision could soon become a poor investment as injuries continue to derail Enunwa’s progression in the NFL. He hasn’t played a full season since that 2016 breakout campaign. In between his neck injuries, missed five games last year due to ankle issues.