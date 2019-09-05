Rafael Nadal inching closer to Federer mark at US Open - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Rafael Nadal is not only closing in on the U.S. Open title, but he’s also closing in on his old rival Roger Federer, too.

The 33-year-old Spaniard moved into his 33rd Grand Slam semifinal via a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory over diminutive Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in hot and humid conditions Wednesday night and will next face 23-year-old Italian Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria will meet Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the other men’s semifinal.

Nadal is two match wins away from his 19th Grand Slam title, which would put him one behind Federer’s men’s mark of 20. He has won 25 of his last 26 matches, with his only loss coming to Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals.

“I just won a very important match for me, and it is the moment to enjoy this victory,” he said early Thursday morning. “[Thursday] afternoon I going to start to think about what’s the plan for after tomorrow, and today is the moment to enjoy that feeling, be in semifinals of a Grand Slam again. I achieved the four semifinals of the four Grand Slams this year, and that’s a lot. Very, very happy about that.”

Grand Slam titles for the 4 US Open semifinalists: Rafa Nadal – 18 The other 3 – 0 (Photo via AFP) pic.twitter.com/SN5cfINqhp — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 5, 2019

With his body holding up across an entire season, Nadal reached the semis of all four majors for the second time in his career. He won his 12th French Open earlier this year and can now win his second major of 2019. Novak Djokovic won the other two, at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

But while Djokovic had to retire against Stan Wawrinka with a shoulder injury, and Federer’s back gave out in his quarterfinal with Dimitrov, Nadal is the last member of the “Big Three” standing.

The trio has won the last 11 Grand Slam titles and Nadal is looking to make it 12.

Considering that none of the other semifinalists has ever been to a major final, Nadal is the heavy favorite to win the title. If he gets to 19, he could then tie or pass Federer’s 20 sometime in 2020.

He will probably be the favorite at the French Open for the next several years, so depending on what happens in Australia in January, Nadal could tie or pass Federer by next June.

“I don’t have the crystal ball. Do you?” Federer said to a reporter when asked after his loss if he thought he could contend for more titles at 38.

But first things first.

Nadal must navigate the huge-hitting Berrettini, who represents the next wave along with Medvedev, also 23.

Berrettini needed five sets and nearly four hours to get past veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils on Wednesday afternoon and then took an ice bath after a match in which he had to change his soaked shorts on several occasions. He banged out 15 aces in the match and 53 winners against 64 unforced errors.

How well he recovers for the semifinals will be a big thing to look for.

“Berrettini is having a great year,” Nadal said. “He’s in the semifinals winning a lot of good matches, so what you can expect in of a Grand Slam match. You can’t expect an easy opponent. You can’t expect an easy match.”

Berrettini, who was born in Rome, will come into the semis having played once in Arthur Ashe Stadium, so he’ll be familiar with the crowd and the atmosphere. But he’s never played Nadal, and certainly never with a spot in a Grand Slam final on the line.

“I think he’s the greatest fighter ever in this sport,” Berrettini said. “It’s unbelievable [what] he’s doing. I admire him, the way he’s on the court. His attitude is something that it’s close to perfection. He’s always, like, 5-0, 40-Love down, he’s always there. It’s something that’s not that easy to do. So bravo.”