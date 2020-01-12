China's Hengfeng bank receives $14 billion strategic investment - Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Hengfeng Bank has received 100 billion yuan ($14.46 billion) in strategic investment as part of a restructuring process led by local government, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local financial regulator.

The move is part of government efforts to support indebted smaller banks and to ease risk in the country's financial system.

The former chairman of the Shandong-based lender, Jiang Xiyun, was convicted of corruption and sentenced to death in December, with a two-year reprieve.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Richard Pullin)