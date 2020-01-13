Top 25 roundup: Purdue stuns No. 8 Michigan St.

Sophomore forward Trevion Williams led four scorers in double figures with 16 points, lifting host Purdue to a stunning 71-42 upset of No. 8 Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind.

Williams added seven rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and won their 15th consecutive home conference game. The 29-point margin was the second-largest in the history of the series, trailing only Purdue's 30-point home win on Feb. 27, 1971. The Boilermakers have won five of their past six home games against top-10 opponents.

Senior forward Evan Boudreaux added 11 points off the bench for Purdue, while guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 10 points. Purdue outscored Michigan State 23-17 in bench points.

Michigan State (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Senior point guard Cassius Winston, who had averaged 29.5 points the past two games, was held to 10 points and five assists. The Spartans shot just 2 of 16 from 3-point range and were held to their lowest point total of the season.

No. 23 Wichita State 89, UConn 86 (2OT)

The Shockers recovered after giving up a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation to beat the Huskies in double-overtime at Hartford, Conn.

Jaime Echenique led four Shockers in double figures by scoring 19 points before fouling out in the second overtime. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points despite sitting for extended periods in the second half due to foul trouble. He fouled out in the first overtime.

Dexter Dennis added 16 points off the bench, and Jamarius Burton scored 13 points for Wichita State.

Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67

Sophomore center Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Golden Gophers downed the Wolverines in Minneapolis.

Marcus Carr supplied 21 points and 12 assists for the Golden Gophers (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), who lost all three of their meetings with the Wolverines last season. Alihan Demir added 13 points and five rebounds for Minnesota, which ended the game on an 11-2 run.

Zavier Simpson led the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) with 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists, but his team remained winless in conference road games.

No. 21 Memphis 68, South Florida 64

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat the host Bulls in an American Athletic Conference game.

Memphis (13-3, 2-1) snapped a two-game losing streak. Achiuwa shot 9 of 12 from the field and blocked five shots. Alex Lomax contributed five steals. The Tigers' Tyler Harris earned a spot in the starting lineup after scoring 17 points off the bench Thursday at Wichita State, and matched that total Sunday with 17 points.

David Collins scored a game-high 24 points for South Florida (8-9, 1-3).

Oregon State 82, No. 24 Arizona 65

Senior forward Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and became the third-leading scorer in school history as the hot-shooting Beavers ran away from the Wildcats in Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) beat a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 21 USC 85-70 on Jan. 24, 2016. Arizona (11-5, 1-2) got swept on the two-game Oregon conference road trip for the first time since 2006 and has lost four of its past five games.

Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jemarl Baker Jr. added 10 points off the bench.

No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52

Evan Battey had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler Bey scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the host Buffaloes routed the Utes in a Pac-12 Conference game.

For Colorado (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12), McKinley Wright IV finished with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and D'Shawn Schwartz scored 14 points.

Riley Battin led the Utes (10-5, 1-2) with eight points. Utah was outrebounded 42-24.

