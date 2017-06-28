Trump says Senate Republicans likely to pass healthcare bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Republican-led Senate would ultimately prevail in passing legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 healthcare law passed under his predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama.

"It's very tough ... I think we're going to get it over the line," Trump told reporters at the White House ahead of a separate event on energy, adding that healthcare was "probably the toughest subject" to get passed in Congress.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey)