Trump to nominate Senate aide for Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Senate aide Richard Glick to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Glick, who is general counsel of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, would serve the remainder of a five-year term expiring in June 2022, the statement said.

He must be confirmed by the Senate.

FERC regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and crude oil.

