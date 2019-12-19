Quantcast
Russia, Ukraine, Europe agree 'in principle' on new gas deal: EU's Sefcovic - Metro US
Russia, Ukraine, Europe agree ‘in principle’ on new gas deal: EU’s Sefcovic

FILE PHOTO: Vice President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Reuters

BERLIN/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, after hours-long talks on Thursday, have agreed in principle on a new gas deal starting after Jan 1, 2020, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told a briefing after the talks in Berlin.

“After these very intensive talks I am very glad to say that we reached an agreement in principle on all key elements which I believe is very positive news for Europe, for Russia and Ukraine,” Sefcovic said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW and Thomas Escritt in BERLIN; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

