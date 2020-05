Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) – Russian Anton Chupkov set a world record of 2:06.12 to win gold in the men’s 200 meters breaststroke final at the world swimming championships in Gwangju.

Chupkov, the defending champion, knocked 0.55 seconds off the previous record of 2:06.67, which was set by Japan’s Ippei Watanabe in Tokyo in 2017 and equaled by Australian Matthew Wilson in Thursday’s semi-finals.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Toby Davis)