Sixers JJ Redick NBA Trade Rumors Lakers Mavericks chatter - Metro US

The Sixers will not be trading away Ben Simmons anytime soon, which likely means that Philadelphia is out of the running for point guard Jrue Holiday. Here is Sixers JJ Redick NBA Trade Rumors Lakers Mavericks buzz.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Bill Simmons recently discussed how Holiday would be the perfect complement to Joel Embiid, but New Orleans’ asking price would surely include Simmons.

That said, Elton Brand could look to the Pelicans for a different trade.

With the Pelicans sitting at 7-22, David Griffin and Trajan Langdon (who was teammates with Brand at Duke) are about to start selling off pieces to add to their treasure-trove of assets.

The New Orleans brass would like for JJ Redick to become something of a mentor for Zion Williamson, but Griffin and Langdon will pull the trigger on a deal involving the 35-year-old sharp-shooter if the price is right.

Redick recently said he missed playing in Philadelphia, and that he still watches his hold coach and teammates whenever he can.

“It’s weird to say this but I’m enjoying their success, I really am,” Redick told Sports Illustrated regarding Sixers JJ Redick NBA Trade Rumors Lakers Mavericks. “I will always pull for any Brett Brown coached team and I obviously love Ben, Joel, and Tobias. I love all of those guys that I played with the last two years.”

If and when Redick becomes put on the trading block in the next month and a half, you can bet that the Sixers will have competition.

The Lakers crave outside shooting, and there are rumblings that they may be willing to give up Kyle Kuzma in a deal as the look to mold the perfect championship team for this spring.

Another team to watch out for at the trade deadline when it comes to adding a shooter like Redick are the Mavericks, who at 18-9 on the season are not going to wait around to try and compete in the Western Conference. Donnie Nelson already believes that the Mavs can go toe-to-toe with the Lakers and Clippers in the West and adding a player like Redick would vault them into the discussion. Sixers JJ Redick NBA Trade Rumors Lakers Mavericks latest above.