Jefferson’s School of Continuing & Professional Studies opens doors for adult learners

This has been an extraordinary academic year thus far, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our School of Continuing & Professional Studies! The merger of Thomas Jefferson University Center City and Philadelphia University East Falls has been a positive union that’s bringing so many opportunities to our school, faculty, alumni and students (both current and prospective).

While some may find change to be intimidating or unnecessary, we welcome this positive opportunity to do more and be better. The school will be focusing on embracing this new change and providing fresh opportunities to our adult learner population seeking continuing education.

Our school currently has 14 bachelor’s degree programs, with 12 being offered in an accelerated format of six eight- week terms in an academic year at the East Falls campus. We have three programs at the CenterCity campus with more new program offerings coming next spring. Courses are offered in a face-to-face, hybrid, and online format to meet students wherever they are in life.

The school also offers a forward-thinking Doctor of Strategic Leadership program. This program clearly defines leadership and is taught through a systems and design framework that’s meaningful to the challenges of organizations operating in today’s increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment. The School of Continuing & Professional Studies strives to focus on learning as a lifelong endeavor. We provide courses that are necessary in the modern workplace and also vital in preparing students for the future.

As life expectancy rises and more people stay in the workforce later in life, the need for knowledge and skills in various careers will evolve over their lifespan. The school reaches learners at all stages of professional development—like the adult learner who wants to pursue a position in middle management and needs to obtain their bachelor’s degree, or someone who’s looking for a career change that requires professional leadership skills. We also serve adult learners who are working toward the goal of finishing their degree.

Personalized professional growth for our adult learners and leadership learners is our top priority. We focus on a high-touch enrollment and advising process, as well as providing mentorship from quality faculty. This creates a positive and nurturing environment that leads students to feel a sense of belonging in our school. The School of Continuing & Professional Studies strives to provide an exemplary education that enhances communication, critical thinking, logic and reasoning skills in order to produce graduates who are prepared to lead and excel in the profession of their choosing.

In other words, students learn, grow and develop in our programs. As we continue to reach out to adult learners and educate them on the importance of continuing education and obtaining a degree, we focus on creating new programs and opportunities that are value-added. We want to help you succeed in your goal of pursuing continuing education.

Consider joining us at our next virtual information session (http://eastfalls. jefferson.edu/scps/ informationSessions.html) or contacting us to set up an appointment to discuss your future! Reach out to the East Falls campus by email at SCPSinfo@PhilaU.edu or phone 215-951-2900; the Center City campus by email at DPCS@je erson.edu or phone 215-503-8414.

Best wishes on your academic journey!