1st-Round NFL Mock Draft: Browns go QB, Giants get Saquon Barkley

Metro takes a look at how the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft might shape up.

With the NFL Combine complete and Pro Days taking place across the country, teams around the league are starting to narrow down their choices for who they will take in the 2018 draft starting on Apr. 26.

The biggest question will be what the Cleveland Browns do with the first pick. They could try and pick up a franchise quarterback, something that has been out of the organization's reach since being rebooted in 1999 or go with the best talent available in Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

For the next seven weeks, mock drafts and pundits alike will probably flip-flop a million times between those two options.

So let us add our names to the list of those speculating about how the first round will go down:

2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

6. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

9. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

10. Oakland Raiders: Derwin James, S, Florida State

11. Miami Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

13. Washington Redskins: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

14. Green Bay Packers: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

15. Arizona Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

18. Seattle Seahawks: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

19. Dallas Cowboys: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

20. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

21. Buffalo Bills: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City): Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

23. Los Angeles Rams: James Daniels, C, Iowa

24. Carolina Panthers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

25. Tennessee Titans: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

26. Atlanta Falcons: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

27. New Orleans Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryant, DT, Florida

31: New England Patriots: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

32: Philadelphia Eagles: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College