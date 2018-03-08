1st-Round NFL Mock Draft: Browns go QB, Giants get Saquon Barkley

With the NFL Combine complete and Pro Days taking place across the country, teams around the league are starting to narrow down their choices for who they will take in the 2018 draft starting on Apr. 26.
The biggest question will be what the Cleveland Browns do with the first pick. They could try and pick up a franchise quarterback, something that has been out of the organization's reach since being rebooted in 1999 or go with the best talent available in Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.
For the next seven weeks, mock drafts and pundits alike will probably flip-flop a million times between those two options.
So let us add our names to the list of those speculating about how the first round will go down:
2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round
1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
4. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
6. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
8. Chicago Bears: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
9. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
10. Oakland Raiders: Derwin James, S, Florida State
11. Miami Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
12. Cincinnati Bengals: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
13. Washington Redskins: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
14. Green Bay Packers: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
15. Arizona Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington
18. Seattle Seahawks: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
19. Dallas Cowboys: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
20. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia
21. Buffalo Bills: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State
22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City): Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
23. Los Angeles Rams: James Daniels, C, Iowa
24. Carolina Panthers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
25. Tennessee Titans: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
26. Atlanta Falcons: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
27. New Orleans Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
30. Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryant, DT, Florida
31: New England Patriots: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
32: Philadelphia Eagles: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College