2 Round NFL Mock Draft Baker Mayfield Bills Cowboys go WR

We’re getting very close to the 2018 NFL Draft, which means we’re in full-fledged over-analysis mode. Eight months ago we had the Browns taking Sam Darnold with the first overall pick, and today we have the same deal. What is different from our last mock is that the Giants pass up on Saquon Barkley as well as a QB and take the best defensive player in the draft in NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Other surprises in our latest NFL Mock Draft includes the Bills getting Baker Mayfield and the Redskins and Cowboys getting help at WR. The Redskins did not have a receiver go over 800 yards for the season last year, and it has become clear to the Cowboys that Dez Bryant is not an ultra-elite receiver. Bryant needs help in Dallas, and Jerry Jones seems inclined to give him some. Here is a two round mock.

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

3. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

6. Indianapolis Colts: Derwin James, S, Florida State

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

8. Chicago Bears: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

9. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

10. Oakland Raiders: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

11. Miami Dolphins: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

12. Buffalo Bills: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

13. Washington Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

14. Green Bay Packers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

15. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

16. Baltimore Ravens: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

18. Seattle Seahawks: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

19. Dallas Cowboys: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

20. Detroit Lions: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

21. Cincinnati Bengals: James Daniels, C, Iowa

22. Buffalo Bills: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

23. New England Patriots: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

24. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

25. Tennessee Titans: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

26. Atlanta Falcons: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

27. New Orleans Saints: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: BJ Hill, DT, NC State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

31. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

32. Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Chark, WR, LSU

33. Cleveland Browns: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan

34. New York Giants: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

35. Cleveland Browns: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

36. Indianapolis Colts: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

37. Indianapolis Colts: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

39. Chicago Bears: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

40. Denver Broncos: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

41. Oakland Raiders: Jesse Bates, S, Wake Forest

42. Miami Dolphins: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

43. New England Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

44. Washington Redskins: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

45. Green Bay Packers: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

47. Arizona Cardinals: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

49. Indianapolis Colts: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

50. Dallas Cowboys: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

51. Detroit Lions: Braden Smith, G, Auburn

52. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

53. Buffalo Bills: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

55. Carolina Panthers: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

56. Buffalo Bills: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

57. Tennessee Titans: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

58. Atlanta Falcons: Austin Corbett, G, Nevada

59. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

61. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

62. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T

63. New England Patriots: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU