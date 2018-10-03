2018-19 NHL preview, predictions, Stanley Cup, more

It’s amazing how much can change in a couple months.

The 2018-19 NHL season begins tonight with one of the greatest rivalries in hockey as the Montreal Canadiens meet John Tavares and the new-look Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s just an appetizer as a half-hour later, the reigning Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals will raise their first-ever championship banner against the Boston Bruins in the nation’s capital.

Hockey fans are gearing up for a season that should see a heated race in the Atlantic Division between Boston, Toronto and the Tampa Bay Lightning; struggles for the New York Islanders and Rangers; and a ton of promise in Philadelphia from the Flyers.

Here is how we think the season will play out:

Predicted 2018-19 NHL Division Standings (playoff teams in green)

Metropolitan Division

Pittsburgh Penguins- 104 pts.

Washington Capitals- 101 pts.

Philadelphia Flyers- 99 pts.

Columbus Blue Jackets- 98 pts.

New Jersey Devils- 90 pts.

Carolina Hurricanes- 86 pts.

New York Islanders- 81 pts.

New York Rangers- 76 pts.

Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay Lightning- 109 pts.

Toronto Maple Leafs- 107 pts.

Boston Bruins- 100 pts.

Florida Panthers- 93 pts.

Buffalo Sabres- 84 pts.

Montreal Canadiens- 82 pts.

Detroit Red Wings- 79 pts.

Ottawa Senators- 72 pts.

Central Division

Winnipeg Jets- 112 pts.

Nashville Predators- 108 pts.

St. Louis Blues- 97 pts.

Dallas Stars- 94 pts.

Minnesota Wild- 91 pts.

Colorado Avalanche- 87 pts.

Chicago Blackhawks- 79 pts.

Pacific Division

San Jose Sharks- 110 pts.

Vegas Golden Knights- 106 pts.

Anaheim Ducks- 95 pts.

Calgary Flames- 93 pts.

Los Angeles Kings- 90 pts.

Edmonton Oilers- 89 pts.

Arizona Coyotes- 83 pts.

Vancouver Canucks- 78 pts.

Predicted NHL Stanley Cup Matchup

Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay Lightning over Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference Final

San Jose Sharks over Winnipeg Jets

Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning over San Jose Sharks

Notable NHL Individual Award Winner Predictions

Art Ross Trophy and Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers

Norris Trophy

P.K. Subban Nashville Predators

Vezina Trophy

John Gibson Anaheim Ducks

Calder Trophy

Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres