New team emerges in Luka Doncic NBA Draft sweepstakes

Where could the Slovenian superstar go in the NBA Draft?

The 2018 NBA Draft is set to tip-off in less than 48 hours and there is still a mystery surrounding where Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic will land. Doncic is a highly touted international superstar with more than a few accolades attached to his name.

However, there is growing a concern that the top international prospect in this year's draft class will fall out of the top three spots in the draft.

As of now, it seems that the Phoenix Suns will take DeAndre Ayton with the first overall pick, the Sacramento Kings will take Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick, and the Atlanta Hawks will take Jaren Jackson Jr. at third overall.

If that is the supposed top three picks, it leaves Doncic for either the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 4 overall or the Dallas Mavericks at No. 5 overall.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Mavericks have targeted the Slovenian superstar with their first-round pick.

“Dallas at five, they’re asking themselves can we stay at five and get Luka Doncic, or do we have to move up to get the player?” Wojnarowski said on ESPN (h/t Larry Brown Sports). “That is the guy they have targeted, the Mavericks.”

It would be an utter surprise if the Grizzlies passed up on the opportunity to add Doncic. Even though they are not in rebuilding mode yet, Memphis could use a player like Doncic to pair with point guard Mike Conley Jr. and center Marc Gasol.

However, if they do pass on him or trade the pick, Doncic to Dallas would be a great fit. Last year in the draft, Dallas added Dennis Smith Jr., giving them their point guard of the present and future.

Potentially adding Doncic would give Dallas their starting backcourt for the next decade or so. Nevertheless, this isn't the first time we heard about a team reportedly being interested in moving up for Doncic.

While some may be down on him, the 19-year-old EuroLeague MVP has talent and that cannot be ignored.