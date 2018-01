2018 NFL mock draft after Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen declare

The top two quarterback prospects have declared for the 2018 NFL draft. What will that do to the top of the board?

Wednesday saw the top two quarterback prospects in the NCAA, USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen, declare for the 2018 NFL draft.

With their intentions clear for now, the early consensus is that these two passers in some combination will be the first and second selections of the draft, which belong to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Here is how we think the first round will shake out:

2018 NFL mock draft

1. Cleveland Browns- Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants- Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts- Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns (via Texans)- Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos- Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

6. New York Jets- Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Minkah Fitzpatrick, S/CB, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears- Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

9. San Francisco 49ers- Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

10. Oakland Raiders- Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

11. Miami Dolphins- Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

12. Cincinnati Bengals- Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

13. Washington Redskins- Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers- Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

15. Arizona Cardinals- Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

16. Baltimore Ravens- Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

17. Los Angeles Chargers- Clelin Ferrell, Clemson, DE/OLB

18. Seattle Seahawks- Derwin James, DB, Florida State

19. Dallas Cowboys- Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Detroit Lions- Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

21. Buffalo Bills- Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

22. Atlanta Falcons- Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

23. Tennessee Titans- Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

24. Carolina Panthers- James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

25. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs)- Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

26. New Orleans Saints- Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

27. Jacksonville Jaguars- Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Rams- Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

29. Pittsburgh Steelers- Justin Reid, S, Stanford

30. Minnesota Vikings- Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

31. Philadelphia Eagles- Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

32. New England Patriots- Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn