2018 NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Rams, Chiefs still holding top spots

1. Los Angeles Rams (5-0) Def. Seattle 33-31. Last Week: 1

This week it was Todd Gurley’s turn to shine on offense. The running back had three touchdowns but it was Jared Goff who converted a fourth-and-one attempt inside the Rams own territory to seal the win and allow them to run out the clock. Going forward, we'll have to wait and see how concussions suffered by wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks affect this offense.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) Def. Jacksonville 30-14. Last Week: 2

Despite allowing 500 total yards, this was the Chiefs’ best defensive effort of the season. They had five sacks and five takeaways. Chris Jones even scored a defensive touchdown before being ejected from the game later. While the passing attack sputtered for the first time this season, the ground game looks to be perking up. Kareem Hunt has three scores in the last two games.

3. New Orleans Saints (4-1) Def. Washington 43-18. Last Week: 3

A blowout victory for the Saints was also a magical night for Drew Brees, who passed Peyton Manning to become the NFL’s all-time passing yardage leader in style. He did it on a 62-yard touchdown throw to rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith. Brees now has 72,102 career yards and it’s easy to expect he’ll add a few thousand more to the record before hanging them up.

4. New England Patriots (3-2) Def. Indianapolis 38-24. Last Week: 8

Tom Brady’s 500th career touchdown pass was his first to Josh Gordon. Gordon’s first touchdown in New England was his second of 2018 after scoring just one time from 2014-2017. Brady, whose first pass of the night was a completion to Julian Edelman, freshly returned from suspension, now sits third all-time in touchdown throws with Brett Favre’s second-place mark (508) firmly in sight.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-1) Def. Miami 27-17. Last Week: 9

What a turnaround in Cincinnati! The Bengals salvaged a 17-0 deficit against the Dolphins and maintained the lead in their division thanks to Cleveland knocking off the Ravens. They have their first matchup in 2018 with the Steelers next, and it could set the tone for the AFC North for the rest of the season. Joe Mixon looked ready to return to a heavy load Sunday, with 22 carries for 93 yards in his return from injury.

6. Carolina Panthers (3-1) Def. NY Giants 33-31. Last Week: 5

Graham Gano hit a 63-yard field goal to beat the Giants as time expired and it was his fourth successful kick on four attempts Sunday. It's also tied for the second longest field goal in NFL history so, all-in-all, not a bad day. They've got Washington next as they try to keep pace with the red-hot Saints in the division.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) Lost to Kansas City 30-14. Last Week: 4

Blake Bortles once again lit up the passing yards chart with 430, but it's way overshadowed by four interceptions including a pick-six, and a strip-sack, one of five Bortles takedowns on the day. That's how you lose when your star-studded defense gets the first two interceptions of Patrick Mahomes this season and contains the NFL's hottest offense.

8. Minnesota Vikings (2-2-1) Def. Philadelphia 23-21. Last Week: 15

The Vikings actually had some of their most success running the ball against the NFL's stouter run defense without Dalvin Cook. The real story here was their beleaguered defense, however, which returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown and held the Eagles to two-of-nine on third down.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2-1) Def. Atlanta 41-17. Last Week: 16

The Steelers look back on track after this one. The woeful defense showed up against one of the league's best offenses. They sacked Matt Ryan six times and ended Calvin Ridley's hot streak. Meanwhile James Conner followed some miserable outings with his best performance (185 total yards) and Antonio Brown broke out with two scores.

10. Chicago Bears (3-1) Bye. Last Week: 10

Coming out of Chicago’s bye, everyone will be watching to see how Mitchell Trubisky follows up his six-touchdown performance two weeks ago. Chicago will just be trying to maintain first place in the NFC North. They’ll be facing the reeling Dolphins as both teams try to get to four wins on the season.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) Lost to Minnesota 23-21. Last Week: 7

Penalties continued to plague the Eagles on Sunday including three for illegal formation. Doug Pederson decided not to let Jake Elliott, who beat the Giants on a 61-yard kick a year ago, try a 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, punting instead. The Vikings then hit their own 52-yard attempt to put the game out of reach.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) Def. Oakland 26-10. Last Week: 18

On a weekend full of quarterback milestones, Philip Rivers quietly completed his 59th 300-yard passing game while defeating the Raiders. His effort was needed on a day where Melvin Gordon had 58 yards and the Chargers averaged just 2.5 yards per carry on the ground.

13. Baltimore Ravens (3-2) Lost to Cleveland 12-9. Last Week: 11

This game was a low point for the Baltimore passing attack this season, with Joe Flacco throwing a costly interception and no touchdowns and Michael Crabtree dropping the potential game-winner. They fall to 1-2 in the division and have a game against the equally disappointing Tennessee Titans next.

14. Tennessee Titans (3-2) Lost to Buffalo 13-12. Last Week: 6

The Titans’ offensive struggles cost them dearly against Buffalo where a win would have given them a game lead over the Jaguars. 221 yards of offense may have even been enough to beat the Bills (who only managed 223 themselves) were it not accompanied by three turnovers and zero successful red zone trips.

15. Detroit Lions (2-3) Def. Green Bay 31-23. Last Week: 22

The Lions have looked both great and terrible this season, and Sunday they combined the two into one game. They took a 14-0 lead on two one-yard scores by LeGarrette Blount and made it 24-0 before being outscored 23-7 by the Packers in the second half. They were outgained 521-264, concerningly, and will need to figure out a new solution on the ground if Kerryon Johnson is hurt for any amount of time.

16. Washington (2-2) Lost to New Orleans 43-18. Last Week: 12

Washington had a whole bye week to prepare and ended up with that? Washington was always playing catch up to the Saints on Monday Night - they finished with just 18 carries for 39 yards - but they never looked close to catching them. Despite the loss, they remain in first place in their division thanks to the Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles all joining them in the ‘L’ column this week.

17. Green Bay Packers (2-2-1) Lost to Detroit 31-23. Last Week: 13

Green Bay's attempt at a second miraculous comeback a la their opening weekend victory over Chicago fell short. After falling behind 24-0 by halftime they scored the next 14 points but couldn't overcome four missed field goals by Mason Crosby, who finally connected from 41 yards out with two seconds remaining.

18. Miami Dolphins (3-2) Lost to Cincinnati 27-17. Last Week: 17

Dolphins fans can spend the week debating whether it was more crushing to be obliterated by the Patriots a week ago or give up 27 straight points after building a 17-0 lead against the Bengals Sunday. The team has to get ready for the Bears.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) Bye. Last Week: 19

The Buccaneers come off their bye looking to salvage what was an impressive and unexpected 2-0 start. But they'll be facing the equally desperate Falcons with both teams trying to stay in the divisional race.

20. Seattle Seahawks (2-3) Lost to LA Rams 33-31. Last Week: 24

The Seahawks looked like a ready-made target for the Rams defense in this one. That wasn't the case. They allowed just two sacks, didn't turn the ball over, and ran for 190 yards before finally giving up the goat in a game that was closer than many expected.

21. Houston Texans (2-3) Def. Dallas 19-16 (OT.) Last Week: 23

DeAndre Hopkins had 151 of 375 passing yards from Deshaun Watson and set up the game-winning field goal in overtime. It was Houston’s second straight overtime win after beginning the season 0-3. It was also their first victory over Dallas since 2002.

22. Atlanta Falcons (1-4) Lost to Pittsburgh 41-17. Last Week: 14

For all the Falcons’ talent their season is on the ropes after falling to 1-4. Their other losses this season have been close ones to quality opponents but this was a shellacking. Julio Jones, who entered the game as the NFL's leading receiver still hasn't scored a touchdown.

23. Dallas Cowboys (2-3) Lost to Houston 19-16 (OT.) Last Week: 21

The Cowboys struggled to maintain their identity against the Texans. Ezekiel Elliott was limited to 54 yards rushing on 2.7 yards an attempt and failed to convert third-and-one before the team failed to even try fourth-and-one.

24. Cleveland Browns (2-2-1) Def. Baltimore 12-9. Last Week: 28

The Browns just played their third overtime game of this young season and have moved to 1-1-1 in those games. Interestingly, rookie Nick Chubb's monster game a week ago, where he sprinted for 105 yards on just three carries, didn't lead to any increase in touches this week. The running back finished with just two yards on another three carries.

25. New York Jets (2-3) Def. Denver 34-16. Last Week: 30

Isaiah Crowell had the best rushing day in Jets history on just 15 carries. And his 219 yards were only part of a franchise second-best 323 for the team. Bilal Powell had 99 of his own and Sam Darnold added three touchdown passes. Is Crowell and Powell trademarked?

26. Denver Broncos (2-3) Lost to NY Jets 34-16. Last Week: 20

A year ago the problem for the Broncos’ defense was short fields. Not so Sunday, as they allowed scoring drives of 77, 77, 75, 54, and 93 yards. The offense needed to do better on its own short fields however: 436 yards shouldn’t translate into 16 points.

27. Buffalo Bills (2-3) Def. Tennessee 13-12. Last Week: 31

Josh Allen may have only had 82 yards passing, but he scrambled for the game's only score on a 14-yard touchdown. The Bills’ will be the first to tell you there are no ugly wins, especially in a season that already has this many ugly losses.

28. Indianapolis Colts (1-4) Lost to New England 38-24. Last Week: 25

The Colts were already struggling with injuries and lost more players against the Patriots. The one healthy spot is the most important, as Andrew Luck continued his successful return with his 28th consecutive game with a touchdown pass.

29. Oakland Raiders (1-4) Lost to LA Chargers 26-10. Last Week: 27

One week after recording their first win of 2018, the Raiders came back down to Earth. They continued to struggle to generate a pass rush, only sacking Philip Rivers once while allowing 333 passing yards.

30. New York Giants (1-4) Lost to Carolina 33-31. Last Week: 29

Sometimes Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley are too electric to be denied, as was the case on the 57-yard touchdown they connected through the air for in this one. It won't lead to many wins though.

31. Arizona Cardinals (1-4) Def. San Francisco 28-18. Last Week: 32

The Cardinals trailed for exactly one extra point attempt and kickoff in this one as two rookies: Josh Rosen and Christian Kirk combined for a 75-yard scoring strike on their first play.

32. San Francisco 49ers (1-4) Lost to Arizona 28-18. Last Week: 26

The Niners let turnovers defeat them against the Cardinals. Specifically, five turnovers in a game where they ran almost twice as many plays (92-49) as their opponents and did gain twice as many yards (447-220).