2018 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Patriots vault up to No. 2 spot

1. Los Angeles Rams (6-0) Def. Denver 23-20. Last Week: 1

Todd Gurley beat his career-high rushing mark by almost 50 yards, running for 208 and two scores against Denver. That gives him 11 touchdowns on the season. He leads the league in that category and in rushing yards. He's the only player averaging over 100 per game through six weeks, and the Rams are your only unbeaten team.

2. New England Patriots (4-2) Def. Kansas City 43-40. Last Week: 4

Tom Brady’s 200th career regular-season victory was his most impressive of the season. The Patriots capitalized on early turnovers and weathered a furious comeback attempt from Kansas City to win their third-straight game. They even got a rushing touchdown from their quarterback on their way to handing the Chiefs their first loss.

3. New Orleans Saints (4-1) Bye. Last Week: 3

The Saints emerged from their bye in better shape than they entered, with a full game lead over Carolina after they lost to Washington. Now they have a tough test against a fellow four-win team in Baltimore.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) Lost to New England 43-40. Last Week: 2

Mark it down as a 5-0 start two years in a row for Kansas City then. This group should have higher aspirations than the team that lost more than they won the rest of the season last year, but they're going to need to fix something on their league-bottom defense to achieve them. They allowed the Patriots 500 yards Sunday night.

5. Minnesota Vikings (3-2-1) Def. Arizona 27-17. Last Week: 8

Latavius Murray had 155 yards in what was easily the Vikings best performance on the ground this season, tripling their season average. In his sixth straight 100-yard game, Adam Thielen caught 11 passes to bring his league-leading total to 58. He's on pace to blow past the league record for receptions in a season set by Marvin Harrison with 143 in 2002.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) Def. NY Giants 34-13. Last Week: 11

The Eagles had a losing record this week for the first time since finishing 2016 7-9. It didn't last long. The best news from the win was the improvement of the defense. They sacked Eli Manning four times and limited Odell Beckham Jr. to seven catches for 44 yards. While the tackling still left something to be desired, this was the unit's best performance this season.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2-1) Def. Cincinnati 28-21. Last Week: 9

The Steelers are hitting their stride at the right time and now have their first win streak of 2018. Antonio Brown has re-entered the offense in force the last two weeks and caught the game-winner Sunday. Meanwhile, if Le'Veon Bell does return and relegate James Conner to a smaller role, the back will have ended his filling in style, with back-to-back 100-yard efforts.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) Def. Cleveland 38-14. Last Week: 12

The Chargers have won three in a row after starting the season 1-2. Melvin Gordon had 132 yards rushing and his second three-touchdown game of the year on the ground. The team as a whole ran for 246 yards. Next up is a long trip to London where they'll face Tennessee.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) Lost to Pittsburgh 28-21. Last Week: 5

The Bengals missed a chance to move three wins ahead of Pittsburgh and instead remain tied with Baltimore for first in the AFC North after losing again to the Steelers. The Bengals defense couldn't get off the field against Pittsburgh, allowing the Steelers to go 8-for-14 on third down, outgained Cincinnati 481-275, and beat the Bengals in time of possession by ten minutes.

10. Baltimore Ravens (4-2) Def. Tennessee 21-0. Last Week: 13

There'll be no burying the lead here: Baltimore's defense was simply outstanding Sunday. They recorded 11 sacks, got the shutout, and limited the Titans to 106 offensive yards. Michael Crabtree rebounded from a disappointing Week 5 with his best effort of the year to date: 93 yards and a score.

11. Washington (3-2) Def. Carolina 23-17. Last Week: 16

Josh Norman intercepted Cam Newton and forced a fumble against the team the cornerback became a star with. It was the first interception in 19 games for Norman. Washington travels to Dallas next week and will need to win to stay in first place in the NFC East.

12. Carolina Panthers (3-2) Lost to Washington 23-17. Last Week: 6

The Panthers were back to struggling to run the ball Sunday against Washington. That and three turnovers led to Carolina losing a game where they outgained their opponents 350-288. They'll have to clean things up fast because they visit the defending Super Bowl Champions in Week 7.

13. Miami Dolphins (4-2) Def. Chicago 31-28 (OT). Last Week: 18

With Brock Osweiler starting for the injured Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins won for the first time since their 3-0 start despite three turnovers. Osweiler threw for 380 yards, three touchdowns, and two picks in his first action in a year. Veteran running back Frank Gore had his first 100-yard rushing game of 2018.

14. Chicago Bears (3-2) Lost to Miami 31-28 (OT.) Last Week: 10

For the first time this season, Khalil Mack was held without a strip-sack. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year didn't even record a regular sack, nor did the rest of his teammates in this loss, though Kyle Fuller did intercept Brock Osweiler twice.

15. Dallas Cowboys (3-3) Def. Jacksonville 40-7. Last Week: 23

Dallas finally found some good balance on offense - against an unlikely opponent. They torched the Jaguars in the first half before settling in for a happy imbalance in favor of the run game milking out the win in the second half. Dak Prescott had his best game in the air and on the ground this season.

16. Green Bay Packers (3-2-1) Def. San Francisco 33-30. Last Week: 17

Monday night was a nice rebound for Mason Crosby. The Packers’ longtime kicker was perfect and hit the game-winning kick as time expired a week after missing five kicks against the Lions. It was also a reminder of how dependent on Aaron Rodgers - and his 425 passing yards and 21-yard fourth quarter scramble - the Packers are.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3) Lost to Dallas 40-7. Last Week: 7

This week the Jaguars were just bad on all sides of the ball. Blake Bortles didn't even have gaudy passing totals to mask the turnovers, and the rushing attack is dearly missing the Jaguars' fourth overall pick a year ago: Leonard Fournette.

18. Seattle Seahawks (3-3) Def. Oakland 27-3. Last Week: 20

Has news of the Seahawks demise been greatly exaggerated? They might say so, though they don't seem likely to take the division back from the Rams this season. They also won't draw many comparisons to the Niners or Cardinals, if they keep playing like this.

19. Atlanta Falcons (2-4) Def. Tampa Bay 34-29. Last Week: 22

The Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak, which is good news. Most of the (defensive) problems responsible for the streak don't seem fully solved, however. If they keep allowing 512 total yards, Matt Ryan is going to have to win a lot of shootouts.

20. Detroit Lions (2-3) Bye. Last Week: 15

The Lions come out of their bye to face Miami and Seattle before three of their next four games are against Minnesota and Chicago. Those divisional matchups ought to make or break the Lions’ season.

21. Houston Texans (3-3) Def. Buffalo 20-13. Last Week: 21

Johnathan Joseph broke a tie with his pick-six with just over a minute remaining and the Texans’ second interception sealed the deal Sunday. Deshaun Watson was questionable entering the game and neither he nor the offense had their typical performance, but the Texans have their third straight win.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) Lost to Atlanta 34-29. Last Week: 19

The Bucs passing game didn't take a lot of steps back with Jameis Winston stepping in to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick. In his first start of 2018, the former first overall pick had 395 yards and four touchdown passes. Despite all that, Tampa was outgunned for the third straight week.

23. New York Jets (3-3) Def. Indianapolis 42-34. Last Week: 25

A week after dominating the Broncos on the ground to the tune of a franchise second-best 323 rushing yards the Jets were held in check, finishing with 107 yards on 36 attempts. Instead, this week it was kicker Jason Myers setting franchise marks with seven field goals.

24. Tennessee Titans (3-3) Lost to Baltimore 21-0. Last Week: 14

The Titans have looked pretty miserable in the two games since they upset the Eagles in overtime. They've been held without a touchdown in both and were shut out Sunday while allowing Marcus Mariota to be sacked 11(11!) times on just 26 dropbacks. They finished with just 106 yards.

25. Denver Broncos (2-4) Lost to LA Rams 23-20. Last Week: 26

Todd Gurley was the second 200-yard rusher the Broncos have allowed in as many weeks. They've now given up 593 yards on the ground over their last two games. At least the pass rush is working as first-round pick Bradley Chubb had three of the team's five sacks on Sunday.

26. Cleveland Browns (2-3-1) Lost to LA Chargers 38-14. Last Week: 24

If anyone thought the whole season would be easy for rookie Baker Mayfield they were in for a disappointment Sunday. The first overall pick was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in the Browns’ loss to LA.

27. Buffalo Bills (2-4) Lost to Houston 20-13. Last Week: 27

The Bills lost a chance to move to .500 on the season, leading in the fourth quarter. But perhaps, more importantly, they also lost rookie quarterback Josh Allen to an elbow injury.

28. Indianapolis Colts (1-5) Lost to NY Jets 42-34. Last Week: 28

Marlon Mack returned to give the Colts their best day on the ground this year. But neither that nor Andrew Luck's third straight game with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns were enough to find a win.

29. San Francisco 49ers (1-5) Lost to Green Bay 33-30. Last Week: 32

A really nice game for C.J. Beathard and Marquise Goodwin turned sour on an interception at the end. It looked like 2017 for the latter after four catches for 126 yards and two scores.

30. Oakland Raiders (1-5) Lost to Seattle 27-3. Last Week: 29

To add injury to insult, Derek Carr got hurt after absorbing six sacks and even more hits in London Sunday. It turns out it's not just their own pass rush Oakland needs to solve.

31. New York Giants (1-5) Lost to Philadelphia 34-13. Last Week: 30

While the team is unable to get the ball down the field to Odell Beckham Jr. it's becoming increasingly clear the offense will start and end with Saquon Barkley. And while the rookie running back is one game away from tying Kareem Hunt's record of starting a career with seven straight 100-yard performances, that's not enough for the Giants to find wins.

32. Arizona Cardinals (1-5) Lost to Minnesota 27-17. Last Week: 31

One week after their first victory of 2018, the Cardinals struggled to punch the ball into the endzone, struggled to stop the run, and just struggled most of the day in Josh Rosen's third career start.