2018 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Texans, Panthers jump into top 10

1. Los Angeles Rams (7-0) Def. San Francisco 39-10. Last Week: 1

"The Greatest Show on Grass" is definitely in Los Angeles, the debate can instead focus on whether the Rams’ defense or offense is the show in question. On offense, Todd Gurley scored three times against San Francisco to bring his total to eight touchdowns over the last three games. The defense had their best performance since shutting out Arizona in Week 2. They sacked Niners quarterback C.J. Beathard seven times and forced four turnovers. Aaron Donald had four sacks.

2. New England Patriots (5-2) Def. Chicago 38-31. Last Week: 2

The Patriots have won four in a row since beginning the season 1-2, but this victory was the most dramatic. It was also Josh Gordon’s first game as the leading receiver for his new team: he finished with 100 yards flat, reaching that mark for the first time since the final game in 2017. Gordon stepped up while the team was without Rob Gronkowski, and now they may need to find someone to step up in the backfield if rookie Sony Michel is injured for any length of time.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) Def. Cincinnati 45-10. Last Week: 4

The Chiefs wasted no time bouncing back from their first loss of the season. For the first time this season, the defense’s performance may have matched what Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, and the offense put forth. They limited Cincinnati to 10 points and 239 yards of total offense. Only wide receiver A.J. Green was able to do much damage, and he’s rather good if you haven’t heard.

4. New Orleans Saints (5-1) Def. Baltimore 24-23. Last Week: 3

Drew Brees reached two impressive milestones Sunday. He became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes, and he also became the third quarterback to defeat all 32 teams in the league. Peyton Manning and Brett Favre are the only other quarterbacks to reach either mark. More importantly, the Saints were winners for the fifth-straight game, undefeated since losing the season opener.

5. Minnesota Vikings (4-2-1) Def. NY Jets 37-17. Last Week: 5

Adam Thielen is doing his best Antonio Brown impersonation when it comes to consistency. He has at least 100 yards in each of the first seven games he’s played in to start the season. Thielen is following his breakout 2017 campaign with what’s shaping up to be one of the best seasons for a receiver in NFL history. Meanwhile, the Vikings survived another game on the ground without Dalvin Cook and moved into first place in the NFC North all alone.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2-1) Bye. Last Week: 7

The Steelers had a pretty good bye week, all things considered: Cincinnati lost, Baltimore lost, and Cleveland lost. It also seems that Le’Veon Bell showing up to the team was still, however, too much to hope for.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-2) Def. Tennessee 20-19. Last Week: 8

Four straight victories for the Chargers have them tied with New England and Houston for the third-longest streak in the NFL and one game behind the Chiefs in their division. With Melvin Gordon unavailable, the deep ball took on greater importance this week: Philip Rivers threw 55-yard and 75-yard touchdown passes. Those are Rivers’ two longest throws of the 2018 season so far.

8. Carolina Panthers (4-2) Def. Philadelphia 21-17. Last Week: 12

The Panthers only really won one quarter Sunday, but it was the one that mattered. Down 17-0 when the fourth quarter began, they took the lead in the closing minutes when Cam Newton found Greg Olsen for a one-yard score. It was Olsen's first touchdown in 2018. The most impressive part of the largest comeback in franchise history came on the final drive when Newton, in the process of being sacked, hit Torrey Smith for a 35-yard gain on fourth down.

9. Washington (4-2) Def. Dallas 20-17. Last Week: 11

Washington’s defense deserves much of the credit for the win that got them to first place in the NFC East this week. As well as scoring what turned out to be the winning touchdown on a fumble return following a Ryan Kerrigan strip-sack, they shut Ezekiel Elliott down on the ground. The Cowboys’ star running back finished with 34 yards on 15 carries.

10. Houston Texans (4-3) Def. Jacksonville 20-7. Last Week: 21

The Texans have improbably won four in a row after improbably beginning the season 0-3. This week, it was thanks to their defense winning them short fields and their offense capitalizing. Lamar Miller had his first 100-yard rushing game since 2016, though he did not finish with 100 total yards.

11. Baltimore Ravens (4-3) Lost to New Orleans 24-23. Last Week: 10

We dare one Ravens fan to complain about Justin Tucker. The Ravens scored what would have been the tying touchdown in the final minute had Tucker not missed the ensuing extra point. It’s the first career point attempt miss for Tucker, who is also the NFL’s career leader in field goal percentage.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) Lost to Kansas City 45-10. Last Week: 9

All the good news for the Chiefs is worrying news for the Bengals. Their offense was virtually shut down by the last ranked defense in the NFL. That has to be more worrying than their defense allowing what pretty much every other defense in the league has allowed this season.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) Lost to Carolina 21-17. Last Week: 6

In 2017, the Eagles found a way to win almost every week. In 2018, they're finding ways to lose. In Week 7, it was watching a 17-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter then turning the ball over (twice, if you count a replay-overturned interception) once they got into the red zone on their final drive.

14. Chicago Bears (3-3) Lost to New England 38-31. Last Week: 14

Kevin White almost had the first touchdown of his injury-troubled NFL career on Sunday. It would have been quite the doozy. The seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft caught a hail mary as time expired before being dragged to the ground at the one-yard line.

15. Green Bay Packers (3-2-1) Bye. Last Week: 16

Can Green Bay stay on bye? They’ll come out of it to face the Rams and try to be the first team to knock off unbeaten Los Angeles. With Minnesota and Detroit seemingly finding their groove, the Packers need to start piling up wins, but this week will be a tough time.

16. Detroit Lions (3-3) Def. Miami 32-21. Last Week: 20

No turnovers and the most rushing yards (248) the franchise has had in a couple decades turned out to be a pretty good recipe for bringing the Lions back to .500. Rookie Kerryon Johnson led the way with 19 carries for 158 yards. We've been hoodwinked before when it comes to the Lions establishing a rushing attack. Can they keep this one going?

17. Miami Dolphins (4-3) Lost to Detroit 32-21. Last Week: 13

A week after he exploded for 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Bears, the Dolphins lost Albert Wilson to what looks like a serious injury on Sunday. It was their defense however, that really struggled against Detroit, allowing the Lions to conduct long scoring drives all game long and averaging 7.1 yards on the ground.

18. Dallas Cowboys (3-4) Lost to Washington 20-17. Last Week: 15

An offense looking for weapons in the passing game is about to get a big boost with the arrival of Amari Cooper, freshly acquired from Oakland for a first-round pick. That’s a high price to pay indeed for the former fourth overall selection, but if opponents have to start worrying about Cooper, there shouldn’t be many more days as poor as Sunday for the Cowboys’ run game.

19. Seattle Seahawks (3-3) Bye. Last Week: 18

The Seahawks went into their bye with some impressive performances: the closest fight the Rams have had this season and a blowout of Oakland in London. They’ll have to come out of it the same way; they face Detroit, who could wind up being one of their fiercest rivals for the playoffs.

20. Atlanta Falcons (3-4) Def. NY Giants 23-20. Last Week: 19

The Falcons are starting to win games, which is important. What’s concerning is their defense - shaky all season - being the one to allow Eli Manning almost 400 passing yards. However, Julio Jones’ bizarre season continued as he now has 53 catches for 812 yards and zero touchdowns.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) Lost to Houston 20-7. Last Week: 17

If anything can right the Jaguars’ sinking ship, a trip to the friendly confines of Wembley in London might do it. They'll face the Eagles there in a battle of disappointing 3-4 teams that were in the playoffs last season. And Blake Bortles will retain his starting job, for now.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) Def. Cleveland 26-23 (OT.) Last Week: 22

The Buccaneers stopped a three-game losing streak with a 59-yard field goal, the longest ever kicked in overtime, from Chandler Catanzaro. Catanzaro’s kick was a sigh of relief for the Bucs, as four turnovers helped them lose a 16-2 halftime lead.

23. New York Jets (3-4) Lost to Minnesota 37-17. Last Week: 23

The Jets' modest two-game winning streak came to an end against the Vikings. They also lost Bilal Powell to injury, a rough blow for an offense already missing Quincy Enunwa. Also a concern: Sam Darnold’s turnover bug returned. After throwing just two interceptions in his last three games, Darnold threw three and lost a fumble against Minnesota.

24. Denver Broncos (3-4) Def. Cardinals 45-10. Last Week: 25

Emmanuel Sanders threw and caught touchdown passes against Arizona last week. Sanders has been revitalized with the arrival of Case Keenum, and he’s on pace for his best season since his first in Denver. The same can’t be said for Demaryius Thomas, who is on pace to see his receiving yards decline for the fifth-straight season.

25. Indianapolis Colts (2-5) Def. Buffalo 37-5. Last Week: 28

Marlon Mack has given the Colts a run game for the first time this season. Mack has 215 yards rushing in his last two games and the team’s 220 yards on the ground Sunday was the highest total they've reached during Andrew Luck's career.

26. Tennessee Titans (3-4) Lost to LA Chargers 20-19. Last Week: 24

If you’ve had enough overtime games already this NFL season, Tennessee feels you. Despite having one overtime win in their belt already, the Titans took two shots at a game-winning two-point conversion in the final minute Sunday (the first was negated by a defensive holding call.)

27. Cleveland Browns (2-4-1) Lost to Tampa Bay 26-23 (OT.) Last Week: 26

The Browns have already played their fourth overtime game this season, second most in NFL history. They’re 1-2-1 in those four games. Nick Chubb got most of the rushing work with Carlos Hyde traded and finished with 80 yards on 18 carries.

28. Buffalo Bills (2-5) Lost to Indianapolis 37-5. Last Week: 27

Derek Anderson's debut as the Bills’ starting quarterback did little to distinguish him from Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman. Anderson threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, and the Bills failed to score a touchdown.

29. Oakland Raiders (1-5) Bye. Last Week: 30

The Raiders sure didn’t get any better immediately over their bye, instead trading Amari Cooper to the Cowboys as the franchise continues to hit the reset button. Cooper, a Pro-Bowler in his first two years in Oakland, finishes his career there with one catch for 10 yards over his final two games.

30. San Francisco 49ers (1-6) Lost to LA Rams 39-10. Last Week: 29

Raheem Mostert looks to be taking over the backfield in San Francisco. The fourth-year back has 24 carries for 157 yards in the teams last three games and was just about the lone bright spot against the Rams on Sunday.

31. New York Giants (1-6) Lost to Atlanta 23-20. Last Week: 31

The Giants' passing game finally broke out against Atlanta. Rookie Saquon Barkley finished with 94 total yards. But had he reached 100, he would have tied Kareem Hunt for the most straight 100-yard games to begin a career.

32. Arizona Cardinals (1-6) Lost to Denver 45-10. Last Week: 32

Larry Fitzgerald’s first touchdown of 2018 was the 111th of his career and tied Tony Gonzalez for seventh most all-time. Aside from the touchdown pass, not a lot went Josh Rosen’s way Thursday night. The rookie was sacked six times and committed five turnovers.

