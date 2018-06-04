2018 NHL Mock Draft: Sabres a lock for Dahlin, Canes get Svechnikov

We are less than one month out from the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas, which starts on the evening of Jun. 22, and everything is beginning to take shape.

The top two-to-three selections seem guaranteed already as a draft class that is rich with talent will provide most teams in the lottery a chance at a franchise talent.

It's important to remember that even though your favorite team might not be picking in the top-five, it doesn't mean that a star won't be available. Just three years ago, the New York Islanders took Mathew Barzal 16th overall and he is on the cusp of winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

So have some faith and study up on the top prospects in this year's draft because they'll be household names soon enough.

Metro's 2018 NHL Mock Draft, Version 4.0

1. Buffalo Sabres- Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda (SHL)

2. Carolina Hurricanes- Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie Colts (OHL)

3. Montreal Canadiens- Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University (NCAA)

4. Ottawa Senators- Adam Boqvist, D, Byrnas Jr. (Sweden)

5. Arizona Coyotes- Filip Zadina, RW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

6. Detroit Red Wings- Quinn Hughes, D, University of Michigan (NCAA)

7. Vancouver Canucks- Evan Bouchard, D, London Knights (OHL)

8. Chicago Blackhawks- Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, USNTDP

9. New York Rangers- Noah Dobson, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

10. Edmonton Oilers- Ty Smith, D, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

11. New York Islanders- Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

12. New York Islanders (via Flames)- Bode Wilde, D, USNTDP

13. Dallas Stars- Jesperi Kotkaniei, RW, Assat (Finland)

14. Philadelphia Flyers (via Blues)- Joel Farabee, LW, USNTDP

15. Florida Panthers- Joe Veleno, C, Drummondville (QMJHL)

16. Colorado Avalanche- Jett Woo, D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

17. New Jersey Devils- Vitali Kravstov, LW, Belye Medvedi Polar Bears (MHL)

18. Columbus Blue Jackets- Isac Lundestrom, C, Lulea (SHL)

19. Philadelphia Flyers- Rasmus Sandin, D, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

20. Los Angeles Kings- Grigori Denisenko, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (MHL)

21. San Jose Sharks- Jared McIsaac, D, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

22. Ottawa Senators (via Penguins)- Martin Kaut, RW, Pardubice (Czech Republic)

23. Anaheim Ducks- Rasmus Kupari, C, Karpat (Finland)

24. Minnesota Wild- Akil Thomas, C, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

25. Toronto Maple Leafs- Mattias Samuelsson, D, USNTDP

26. New York Rangers (via Bruins)- Ryan McLeod, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators)- Serron Noel, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

28. New York Rangers (via Lightning)- Dominik Bokk, RW, Vaxio (SHL)

29. St. Louis Blues (via Jets)- Sampo Ranta, LW, Sioux City (USHL)

30. Detroit Red Wings (via Golden Knights)- Jacob Olofsson, C, Timra (SHL)

31. Washington Capitals- Ryan Merkley, D, Guelph Storm (OHL)