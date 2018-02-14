2018 Olympics schedule: What to watch on Valentine's Day

Nothing says romance like curling up in front of the TV to watch... curling.

Is you and your significant other's favorite romantic restaurant all booked up on this Valentine's Day? It's okay, the Olympics are on.

So curl up on that couch, grab a bottle of wine and root on your favorite Americans on Wednesday night as we take a look at the biggest events to be showcased during primetime.

USA Women's Curling vs. Great Britain

Round Robin Session 2

The United States women’s curling team is attempting to erase a 10th-place finish at the 2014 Sochi Games. They’ll feature a face already familiar to the tournament as Becca Hamilton took part in the mixed doubles tournament earlier in the Games. Team USA got off to a rocky start, dropping a 10-5 decision to Japan early Wednesday morning, US time.

USA Women's Hockey vs. Canada

Preliminary Round, Group A

Buckle up, hockey fans. You’re about to get a gold-medal match nice and early in the women’s tournament as the United States and Canada face off in Group A action. Of the five Olympics that have featured women’s hockey since 1998, the United States and Canada have squared off for the gold medal four times.

Canada has the edge though, taking each of the last three title matches between the nations.

The United States is coming off a 5-0 thrashing of the Olympic Athletes of Russia where Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davison recorded a pair of goals.

Men's Snowboardcross

The United States will have four members taking part in the Snowboardcross, led by veteran Nick Baumgartner. For every heat, six snowboarders race through a downhill course consisting of various obstacles and jumps.

Figure Skating

Pair Skating Free Skate

The second round of the pairs competition takes place on Wednesday night as Alexa Scimeca Knierim and her husband, Chris Knierim, look to finish strong after their disappointing short program on Tuesday. They currently rank 14th of 16 pairs.

*All action can be seen on NBC except for USA vs. Canada women's hockey, which will be on NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET