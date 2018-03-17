2018 Sweet 16 schedule NCAA March Madness basketball

Villanova advanced to play in the East Regional in Boston next weekend. Getty Images

Here is a glance at the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament Sweet 16 and Elite 8 game schedules. The schedule will be updated with team names as soon as they are available.

The Regional Finals will take place in Boston (East), Omaha (Midwest), Los Angeles (West) and Atlanta (South) from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday, March 22 - Sweet 16 Day 1

TBA vs. TBA (7:09 p.m., CBS)

TBA vs. TBA (7:27 p.m., TBS)

TBA vs. TBA (9:39 p.m., CBS)

TBA vs. TBA (9:57 p.m., TBS)

Friday, March 23 - Sweet 16 Day 2

TBA vs. TBA (7:09 p.m., CBS)

TBA vs. TBA (7:27 p.m., TBS)

Villanova vs. TBA (9:39 p.m., CBS)

TBA vs. TBA (9:57 p.m., TBS)