2018 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, what to watch on Feb. 12

Sports fans in the United States can spend Sunday night watching an action-packed day in PyeongChang.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : February 11, 2018
Americans Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete for gold in the Team Ice Dance. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games from PyeongChang, South Korea are starting to heat up as 12-different competitions will be taking place during the fifth day of festivities. 

Due to the 14-hour time difference between the east coast of the United States and South Korea, most of the live action spans from primetime into the early morning hours for Americans. 

But no matter when bedtime is as you prepare for another work week, there will still be plenty of the Games to see. 

Here is the upcoming schedule for Sunday night, Feb. 12. Asterisks (*) denotes events in which medals will be rewarded:

ALPINE SKIING

Ladies Giant Slalom- Run 1: 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Ladies Giant Slalom -Run 2*: 11:45 p.m. (NBC)

 

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Semifinals- Canada vs. Norway: 7:05 p.m. (NBCSN)

 

FIGURE SKATING

Team Event- Men's Single Free Skate: 8 p.m. (NBC)

Team Event- Ladies Single Sree Skate: 9:10 p.m. (NBC)

Team Event- Ice Dance Free Dance*: 10:20 p.m.  (NBC)

 

SKELETON

Women's Training Heat 1 & 2: 7:35 p.m.

Men's Training Heat 1 & 2: 9:50 p.m.

 

SNOWBOARDING

Ladies Slopestyle Final Run 1 & 2*: 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Ladies Halfpipe Qualifying: 11:30 p.m. (NBC)

 
