2018 World Cup draw: Date, time, more

Here is how you can catch the 2018 World Cup draw in the United States

The World Cup is always one of the most anticipated sporting events any time it comes around every four years. This week, soccer fans will be able to take one step closer to the tournament's 2018 installment in Russia with the draw that separates the 32 teams into their respective groups.

In total, there will be eight groups of four teams, each country playing the other three sides once before the top two advance from each group into the knockout stage.

Here is how you can watch the draw:

Date: Friday, Dec. 1

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Where: The Kremlin, Moscow, Russia

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV

If you're new to the international soccer scene, here's a quick crash course on all the teams competing:

Russia (qualified as hosts)

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1958, 1962, 1070)11th World Cup

Brazil

21st World Cup

Best finish: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Iran

5th World Cup

Best finish: Group Stage (5 times)

Japan

6th World Cup

Best finish: Round of 16 (2002, 2010)

Mexico

16th World Cup

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1970, 1986)

Belgium

13th World Cup

Best finish: Semifinalists (1986)

South Korea

10th World Cup

Best finish: Semifinalists (2002)

Saudi Arabia

5th World Cup

Best finish: Round of 16 (1994)

Germany

19th World Cup

Best finish: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

England

15th World Cup

Best finish: Winners (1966)

Spain

15th World Cup

Best finish: Winners (2010)

Nigeria

6th World Cup

Best finish: Round of 16 (1994, 1998, 2014)

Costa Rica

5th World Cup

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (2014)

Poland

8th World Cup

Best finish: 3rd Place (1974, 1982)

Egypt

3rd World Cup

Best finish: Group stage (2 times)

Iceland

1st World Cup

Serbia

12th World Cup

Best finish: Semifinalists (1930, 1962)

France

15th World Cup

Best finish: Winners (1998)

Portugal

7th World Cup

Best finish: 3rd Place (1966)

Panama

1st World Cup

Argentina

17th World Cup

Best finish: Winners (1978, 1986)

Colombia

6th World Cup

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (2014)

Uruguay

13th World Cup

Best finish: Winners (1930, 1950)

Senegal

2nd World Cup

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (2002)

Morocco

5th World Cup

Best finish: Round of 16 (1986)

Tunisia

5th World Cup

Best finish: Group Stage (5 times)

Switzerland

11th World Cup

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1934, 1938, 1954)

Croatia

5th World Cup

Best finish: 3rd Place (1998)

Sweden

12th World Cup

Best finish: 3rd Place (1950, 1994)

Denmark

5th World Cup

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1998)

Australia

5th World Cup

Best finish: Round of 16 (2006)

Peru

5th World Cup

Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1970)