2018 World Cup draw: Date, time, more

The World Cup is always one of the most anticipated sporting events any time it comes around every four years. This week, soccer fans will be able to take one step closer to the tournament's 2018 installment in Russia with the draw that separates the 32 teams into their respective groups.
In total, there will be eight groups of four teams, each country playing the other three sides once before the top two advance from each group into the knockout stage.
Here is how you can watch the draw:
Date: Friday, Dec. 1
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Where: The Kremlin, Moscow, Russia
TV: Fox Sports 1
Live Stream: fuboTV
If you're new to the international soccer scene, here's a quick crash course on all the teams competing:
Russia (qualified as hosts)
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1958, 1962, 1070)11th World Cup
Brazil
21st World Cup
Best finish: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Iran
5th World Cup
Best finish: Group Stage (5 times)
Japan
6th World Cup
Best finish: Round of 16 (2002, 2010)
Mexico
16th World Cup
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1970, 1986)
Belgium
13th World Cup
Best finish: Semifinalists (1986)
South Korea
10th World Cup
Best finish: Semifinalists (2002)
Saudi Arabia
5th World Cup
Best finish: Round of 16 (1994)
Germany
19th World Cup
Best finish: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
England
15th World Cup
Best finish: Winners (1966)
Spain
15th World Cup
Best finish: Winners (2010)
Nigeria
6th World Cup
Best finish: Round of 16 (1994, 1998, 2014)
Costa Rica
5th World Cup
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (2014)
Poland
8th World Cup
Best finish: 3rd Place (1974, 1982)
Egypt
3rd World Cup
Best finish: Group stage (2 times)
Iceland
1st World Cup
Serbia
12th World Cup
Best finish: Semifinalists (1930, 1962)
France
15th World Cup
Best finish: Winners (1998)
Portugal
7th World Cup
Best finish: 3rd Place (1966)
Panama
1st World Cup
Argentina
17th World Cup
Best finish: Winners (1978, 1986)
Colombia
6th World Cup
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (2014)
Uruguay
13th World Cup
Best finish: Winners (1930, 1950)
Senegal
2nd World Cup
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (2002)
Morocco
5th World Cup
Best finish: Round of 16 (1986)
Tunisia
5th World Cup
Best finish: Group Stage (5 times)
Switzerland
11th World Cup
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1934, 1938, 1954)
Croatia
5th World Cup
Best finish: 3rd Place (1998)
Sweden
12th World Cup
Best finish: 3rd Place (1950, 1994)
Denmark
5th World Cup
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1998)
Australia
5th World Cup
Best finish: Round of 16 (2006)
Peru
5th World Cup
Best finish: Quarterfinalists (1970)