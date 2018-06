2018 World Cup full schedule, free live stream, TV, more

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday morning from Russia.

The greatest soccer players in the world have descended upon Russia for one of the largest sporting events on the planet as the 2018 FIFA World Cup commences on Thursday morning (US time).

While the United States will not be taking part in this year's festivities, 32 teams will fight for the most coveted trophy in soccer and world supremacy for four years.

In total, 64 matches will be played as billions of soccer fans worldwide stop to watch all the action.

Here is how you can watch every single match both online for free and on TV:

2018 FIFA World Cup Free Live Stream

fuboTV (try for free)

Fox Sports Go

2018 FIFA World Cup Schedule (TV)

Thursday, Jun. 14

Russia v. Saudi Arabia, 11 AM ET (FOX)

Friday, Jun. 15

Egypt v. Uruguay, 8 AM (FS1)

Morocco v. Iran, 11 AM (FOX)

Portugal v. Spain, 2 PM (FOX)

Saturday, Jun. 16

France v. Australia, 6 AM (FS1)

Argentina v. Iceland, 10 AM (FOX)

Peru v. Denmark, 12 PM (FS1)

Croatia v. Nigeria, 3 PM (FS1)

Sunday, Jun. 17

Costa Rica v. Serbia, 8 AM (FOX)

Germany v. Mexico, 11 AM (FS1)

Brazil v. Switzerland, 2 PM (FS1)

Monday, Jun. 18

Sweden v. South Korea, 8 AM (FS1)

Belgium v. Panama, 11 AM (FS1)

Tunisia v. England, 2 PM (FS1)

Tuesday, Jun. 19

Poland v. Senegal, 8 AM (FS1)

Colombia v. Japan, 11 AM (FOX)

Russia v. Egypt, 2 PM (FOX)

Wednesday, Jun. 20

Portugal v. Morocco, 8 AM (FS1)

Uruguay v. Saudi Arabia, 11 AM (FOX)

Iran v. Spain, 2 PM (FOX)

Thursday, Jun. 21

France v. Peru, 8 AM (FS1)

Denmark v. Australia, 11 AM (FOX)

Argentina v. Croatia, 2 PM (FOX)

Friday, Jun. 22

Brazil v. Costa Rica, 8 AM (FS1)

Nigeria v. Iceland, 11 AM (FOX)

Serbia v. Switzerland, 2 PM (FOX)

Saturday, Jun. 23

Belgium v. Tunisia, 8 AM (FOX)

Germany v. Sweden, 11 AM (FOX)

South Korea v. Mexico, 2 PM (FOX)

Sunday, Jun. 24

England v. Panama, 8 AM (FS1)

Japan v. Senegal, 11 AM (FOX)

Poland v. Colombia, 2 PM (FOX)

Monday, Jun. 25

Saudi Arabia v. Egypt, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Uruguay v. Russia, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Iran v. Portugal, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Spain v. Morocco, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Tuesday, Jun. 26

Australia v. Peru, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Denmark v. France, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Iceland v. Croatia, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Nigeria v. Argentina, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Wednesday, Jun. 27

South Korea v. Germany, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Mexico v. Sweden, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Switzerland v. Costa Rica, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Serbia v. Brazil, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Thursday, Jun. 28

Japan v. Poland, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Senegal v. Colombia, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

England v. Belgium, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Panama v. Tunisia, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Saturday, Jun. 30

Round of 16: Group C winner v. Group D runner-up, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Round of 16: Group A winner v. Group B runner-up, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Sunday, Jul. 1

Round of 16: Group B winner v. Group A runner-up, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Round of 16: Group D winner v. Group C runner-up, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Monday, Jul. 2

Round of 16: Group E winner v. Group F runner-up, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Round of 16: Group G winner v. Group H runner-up, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Tuesday, Jul. 3

Round of 16: Group F winner v. Group E runner-up, 10 AM (FOX/FS1)

Round of 16: Group H winner v. Group G runner-up, 2 PM (FOX/FS1)

Friday, Jul. 6

Quarterfinal 1, 10 AM (FS1)

Quarterfinal 2, 2 PM (FS1)

Saturday, Jul. 7

Quarterfinal 3, 10 AM (FOX)

Quarterfinal 4, 2 PM (FOX)

Tuesday, Jul. 10

Semifinal 1, 2 PM (FOX)

Wednesday, Jul. 11

Semifinal 2, 2 PM (FOX)

Saturday, Jul. 14

Third-place match, 10 AM (FOX)

Sunday, Jul. 15

FIFA World Cup Final, 11 AM (FOX)