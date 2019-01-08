2019 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Dwayne Haskins, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock

With the Clemson Tigers being crowned the new kings of college football for the second time in three seasons and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday, it is a perfect time to throw together a mock draft.

Unlike the last two or maybe three quarterback draft classes, it appears that this year's crop of signal callers will be underwhelming, to say the least. While Haskins should be QB1, there is no clear option on who should be the second quarterback taken in this upcoming April's draft.

The three names that we hear the most after Haskins are Drew Lock, Will Grier, and Daniel Jones. Each of these quarterbacks had tremendous seasons under center in 2018 and could all go in the first round.

With that being said, Metro takes a look at how the first round could possibly shake out when the draft does roll around. The current draft order is based on records and projections on where the last few playoffs teams will finish:

2019 NFL Mock Draft Version 1.0

1. Arizona Cardinals - Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers - Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets - Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders - Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants - Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars - Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions - Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

9. Buffalo Bills - D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos - Drew Lock, QB, Mizzou

11. Cincinnati Bengals - Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers - Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins - Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons - Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

15. Washington Redskins - Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

16. Carolina Panthers - Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

17. Cleveland Browns - Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

18. Minnesota Vikings - Greg Little, OL, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans - Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks - Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

22. Baltimore Ravens - Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans - David Edwards, OL, Wisconsin

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI) - Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles - Yodny Cajuste, OL, West Virginia

26. Indianapolis Colts - N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL) - Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

28. Los Angeles Chargers - Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

29. New England Patriots - Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO) - Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

31. Los Angeles Rams - Gerald Willis, DL, Miami (FL)

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State