2019 NHL Mock Draft 1.0: Jack Hughes to Blues

Jack Hughes is slated to be the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

As the calendar flips to 2019 and the NHL season hits its halfway mark, the draft picture is beginning to take shape.

It's perfect timing, too, considering the World Juniors up in Canada are displaying some of the best young talents in the world that will be featured in the 2019 draft class.

Leading the charge is American center Jack Hughes, a 17-year-old wonderkid who is expected to go first overall come June 21 while garnering the same kind of excitement seen around the likes of Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews:

While there are still almost six months remaining until the selection process gets underway from Vancouver, Metro forecasts what the first round will look like. The current draft order is based on current record and projected finishes this season:

2019 NHL Mock Draft Version 1.0

1. St. Louis Blues- Jack Hughes, C, USNTDP

2. Colorado Avalanche (from Ottawa)- Kaapo Kakko, RW, TPS (Finland)

3. Los Angeles Kings- Vasily Podkolzin, RW, St. Petersburg (Russia)

4. Philadelphia Flyers- Dylan Cozens, C, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

5. Chicago Blackhawks- Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

6. Arizona Coyotes- Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

7. Detroit Red Wings- Cam York, D, USNTDP

8. New Jersey Devils- Matthew Boldy, LW, USNTDP

9. Carolina Hurricanes- Raphael Lavoie, C/RW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

10. Minnesota Wild- Alex Turcotte, C, USNTDP

11. Florida Panthers- Philip Broberg, D, AIK (Sweden)

12. Edmonton Oilers- Arthur Kaliyev, RW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

13. New York Rangers- Matthew Robertson, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

14. Vancouver Canucks- Alex Vlasic, D, USNTDP

15. Anaheim Ducks- Peyton Krebs, C, Kootenay Ice (WHL)

16. Colorado Avalanche- Anttoni Honka, D, JYP (Finland)

17. Dallas Stars- Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

18. Montreal Canadiens- Thomas Harley, D, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

19. Buffalo Sabres- Trevor Zegras, C, USNTDP

20. Boston Bruins- Alex Newhook, C, Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)

21. Vegas Golden Knights- Cole Caufield, RW, USNTDP

22. Buffalo Sabres (from San Jose)- Nolan Foote, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

23. New York Islanders- Victor Soderstrom, D, Byrnas (Sweden U20)

24. Nashville Predators- Jakob Pelletier, LW, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

25. Columbus Blue Jackets- John Beecher, LW, USNTDP

26. Pittsburgh Penguins- Matvey Guskov, LW, London Knights (OHL)

27. Washington Capitals- Brett Leason, LW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

28. Calgary Flames- Lassi Thompson, D, Kelowna Rockets (OHL)

29. Toronto Maple Leafs- Moritz Seider, D, Mannheim (Germany)

30. Winnipeg Jets- Vladislav Kolyachonok, D, Flint Firebirds (WHL)

31. New York Rangers (from Tampa Bay)- Simon Holmstrom, RW, HV 71 (Sweden)