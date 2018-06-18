When does Poland play again in World Cup soccer? Free Live stream

Poland’s trek in Group H play isn’t about to get any easier.

After opening its 2018 World Cup in Russia by facing Senegal on Tuesday, Poland’s journey will continue against Colombia on Sunday (June 24) at 2:00 p.m. EST on FOX. If you want to watch online, your best bet for live streaming the match and all World Cup action for free is at Fubo TV.

Colombia began its World Cup against Group H’s other squad, Japan, on Tuesday as well. Colombia will likely have to contend with Robert Lewandowski early and often Sunday. The 29-year-old forward led Poland with 16 goals in 10 World Cup qualifier matches, pushing the team to a first seed in Group H.

The attention that Lewandowski commands could spell scoring opportunities for Piotr Zielinski. The 24-year-old Polish midfielder is technically sound and capable of finding the back of the net from long range.

A victory over Colombia would certainly help Poland warrant its seeding that much more. However, that could be a tough task to accomplish. Colombia can take solace in knowing that it made it to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals without star forward Radamel Falcao, who missed the tournament with a torn ACL.

Although Falcao, 32, only had two goals in eight World Cup-qualifying matches, he recorded 24 goals in 35 appearances with Monaco during his last club season, adding promise to Colombia, while definitely giving Poland a reason to be concerned. That, and Colombia’s José Pékerman’s could very well be coaching in his final World Cup tournament, giving the team extra incentive to win.

After Poland faces Colombia on Sunday, each team will wrap up its Group H competition on Thursday (June 28). That’s when Poland faces Japan on Fox Sports 1 and Colombia meets Senegal on Fox, with each match set for a 10:00 a.m. EST start.

Third place — in 1974 and again in 1982 — is the deepest run that Poland has ever enjoyed in the World Cup.

Do you think this Polish squad has what it takes to advance beyond that point? How it fares against Colombia will likely go a long way in making its case.