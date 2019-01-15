Adam Gase eyes taco cocaine YouTube video: Was Jets coach high on coke?

The country is still buzzing about the wild eyes of new Jets head coach Adam Gase. Gase was introduced as the new head coach in New York Monday and the only real takeaway was that the former Dolphins head man has the craziest eyes this side of Judge Doom in the film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” Some speculated he was being held hostage by Jets management. Others thought he might be high on cocaine. Many thought he was following a fly in the room.

Gase’s eyes sparked some of the best memes in the history of the internet, including this floating taco or burrito. Whatever it is, it’s simply hilarious to watch Gase follow it around the room.

Gase was asked about his eyes on the Michael Kay Show on Monday following the press conference while this thing started gaining steam.

“I don’t even know what that is,” Gase said about the internet memes. “I don’t have Twitter. I don’t have Instagram. I don’t look at the Internet. I don’t really watch TV. I watch movies. That’s it. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me.”

Several pro football writers in the Miami area claim that Gase has always had these crazy eyes but now that he’s in the media capital of the world they’re bound to get more attention. On the sideline, Gase usually has a baseball cap pulled quite low, so it’s possible no one has ever noticed it before.