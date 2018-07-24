Welcome back fantasy football fans! With training camps getting underway, it’s time to start getting ready to chase another championship. Don’t forget to check out Rotoballer.com for all of the tools you need to get the edge on your league mates. This week we have advice regarding Fantasy Football Alex Collins Emmanuel Sanders Jarvis Landry and more.

Advice for Fantasy Football Alex Collins Emmanuel Sanders Jarvis Landry

While most eyes are on the quarterback situation in Baltimore, fantasy owners should keep an eye on the running back room as training camp progresses. Alex Collins flashed his play-making ability in 2017, posting 973 yards and six touchdowns via a stellar 4.6 YPC. He finished as a top-25 back despite not really seeing a full workload until the middle of the season, and he's poised to continue that breakout in 2018. All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda is back from injury, which should help open many more lanes than Collins was used to seeing last year. With Joe Flacco projected to hold off rookie Lamar Jackson for the starting QB job and uncertainty in the receiving corps, we can expect the Ravens to continue a run-heavy approach as they try to compete in the AFC North, and that should yield plenty of opportunity for Collins as the leader in the backfield. He has top-15 potential, and is a great target in the back end of the third round of later.

Advice for Fantasy Football Alex Collins Emmanuel Sanders Jarvis Landry

Emmanuel Sanders has been a fantasy mainstay for the better part of this decade, but it all came crashing down in 2017 as he struggled to contend with the nightmarish quarterback situation in Denver. The arrival of Case Keenum should alleviate most of those problems, as he represents a legitimate upgrade over the dreadful combination of Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. Prior to last year, Sanders rattled off three straight 1,000-yard seasons, pulling in at least 76 catches and five touchdowns in each. At age 31 he may not be in his physical prime, but as a slot receiver he doesn't exactly need to outrun everyone. We can fully expect him to return to WR2 status in 2018, and he makes for a terrific value pick at his current ADP, which is hovering right around Round 8 or 9.

Advice for Fantasy Football Alex Collins Emmanuel Sanders Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry has been the poster child for PPR scoring since he entered the league in 2014. He's averaged 100 receptions across each of the last four seasons, although he's never had either the yardage or touchdowns that one would expect to come with all those catches. For example, in 2016 he had 94 catches for 1,136 yards, but he only found the end zone four times. Last year he led the league in receptions with 112 and added nine touchdowns, but somehow generated just 947 yards. The big concern now that he has left South Beach for Cleveland is that the volume his fantasy value is predicated on will disappear. There are simply too many options for the already-conservative Tyrod Taylor to look to for Landry to get anywhere near the volume he's used to--Josh Gordon, Duke Johnson, David Njoku, Corey Coleman and Carlos Hyde all will see passes, and there simply won't be enough to go around to make Landry anything more than a flex value. Fantasy owners are better served looking for higher-upside options on draft day. Above is advice for Fantasy Football Alex Collins Emmanuel Sanders Jarvis Landry and below are fantasy draft sleepers.

Draft Sleepers of the Week

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears - The ultra-talented rookie is poised to take over the slot receiver position for the Bears, and could return flex value as soon as Week 1 with even more upside should Allen Robinson get hurt.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Cleveland Browns - Taylor has more weapons around him now than at any other point in his career, and while Baker Mayfield is waiting in the wings Taylor's ball security should keep him a QB2 for most of the season.

C.J. Anderson, RB, Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey is the star in the Carolina backfield, but there will still be plenty of touches for Anderson to cash in on, especially around the goal line.