Alisson transfer: Liverpool trying to steal Real Madrid target

The Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to depart from Roma this summer.

Roma and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson could be on his way to Liverpool this summer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Real Madrid's stronghold on Roma and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker is not a strong as once believed.

A report from Sky Sports News on Tuesday revealed that Liverpool made an $81.5 million bid for Alisson who was once believed to be a favorite to head to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Roma is considering the deal but is looking for a bid closer to $86 million.

Liverpool is in the market because it is looking for an upgrade in front of goal as Loris Karius has proven to be a liability at times, including a dreadful showing in the Champions League Final in late May as the Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Alisson appeared in 37 Serie A matches for Roma last season and was their main goalkeeper during their run to the semifinal, which ended in a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool.

He was Brazil's starting keeper at the 2018 World Cup and recorded three clean sheets in five matches before his side was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Belgium.

Liverpool's bid for Alisson would be a world record for a goalkeeper, breaking Juventus' $61.7 million acquisition of Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in 2001. The Premier League record for a goalkeeper transfer is even lower, coming in June 2017 when Manchester City paid Benfica $46.6 million for Ederson.

Last year's Champions League finalists will likely be hoping that the deal can happen sooner rather than later seeing as Chelsea could also join in the race for Alisson should they lose Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian has also been linked with Real Madrid this summer, though the introduction of Chelsea's new manager Maurizio Sarri could delay things slightly.