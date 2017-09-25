Alt-Right, Breitbart bombard Facebook with fake Alejandro Villanueva National Anthem news

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva was the most popular man on social media among Trump supporters on Sunday and Monday as he was the only member of the Steelers team to stand by the field for the National Anthem. The rest of the Steelers team was in the locker room at the time the Anthem was played in Chicago.

Villanueva now regrets his decision to “go rogue” as he explained at a press conference Monday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

“I made my teammates look bad, and that is my fault only,” Villanueva said. “Unfortunately I threw my teammates under the bus unintentionally. Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself I feel embarrassed.

“For anybody who thinks Coach [Mike] Tomlin is not as patriotic as you can get in America, I’m offended by that.”

A team source told ESPN Monday that “many players were surprised” that Villanueva went out on his own as the team had a “unified approach” ahead of the Bears game in regards to the Anthem.

“We as a team tried to figure it out, obviously we butchered it, I’m not gonna pretend I have some kind of righteous voice,” Villanueva said of the confusion before the game.”

The below video and image was being spread by alt-right groups on Facebook Monday.

Here is the image: