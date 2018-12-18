Another loss inciting Patriots panic?

Tom Brady and the saga of Deflategate are heading to book shelves near you. Photo by Getty Images

When the Patriots go through their annual early-season struggles, the most loyal of fans are quick to say something along the lines of, “Talk to us in Decembah, dood!”

History would show that the Patriots play better as the season progresses, and cruise through December on their way to the playoffs.

But history is not repeating itself this year as the Patriots have their first two-game losing streak in December since 2002 — Brady’s only missed postseason (min. two starts).

The back-to-back losses have knocked the Pats down to the No. 3 position in the playoff standings, meaning if the playoffs started today, the Pats would host the Ravens in a Wild Card Game.

For the record, the Patriots have never reached the Super Bowl under Bill Belichick without a first-round bye.

All of that leads us to one question: What is going on with the Patriots?

Depending on whom you talk to, it’s either just an unusual blip on the radar or the beginning of the end for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the Patriots’ historic run.

Alongside a pathetic-looking run defense, it was the offense in Pittsburgh that really looked off.

We’re not debating Brady’s GOAT-ness here, but he’s had some uncharacteristic plays of late. The numbers were there in Miami, but him taking a sack and not knowing the timeout situation cost them points at the end of the second quarter. The following week, down four points against the Steelers, he made an unacceptable fourth-quarter red zone decision in tossing up a ball that ended up in the hands of Joe Haden, again costing the Patriots much-needed points.

Brady’s unwillingness to take hits was on display in Pittsburgh, especially on the Patriots’ final drive of the game. We know Brady cares about longevity, but football is a contact sport and sometimes you’ve got to take the hit if it means a more accurate throw.

After it looked like Brady was on the same page as his receivers in Miami, Rob Gronkowski and Josh Gordon were hardly seen in Pittsburgh. Gronk finished with just two receptions for 21 yards and Gordon one for 19 yards on just two targets. Gordon wasn’t even on the field during the final pass play of the game. If he’s one of your best receivers, how does he not see more balls his way?

And what about the running game, or lack thereof? What once was a position led by James White is now a committee of White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. The problem? Production has been limited from all three. Burkhead turned in a couple nice second-half runs in Pittsburgh, and perhaps the Patriots will look to him more in ground-and-pound situations. The decrease in play for James White is obvious, and perhaps the Pats need to get back to him more. According to WEEI’s Ryan Hannable, White averages 13 touches and 91.8 total yards in wins, but 7.4 touches and 45.2 total yards in losses. He had just seven touches (five receptions, two runs) in Pittsburgh.

We can’t go over the Patriots’ offensive issues without touching upon all the penalties. They committed a whopping 14 penalties for 106 yards — an uncharacteristic amount for a usually disciplined team — and a good chunk of them were on the offense. The offensive line was called for numerous penalties, including four penalties on the last two drives of the game

Oftentimes it’s the hottest team going into the playoffs that goes the furthest. If that’s the case, then the Patriots better use these final two weeks at home against the Bills and Jets to heat up.