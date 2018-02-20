Are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir married? Or at least dating?

They swept the gold, they swept the 2018 Winter Olympics, but did they sweep each other’s hearts? That’s what everyone watching the PyeongChang Olympics is wondering, and the question on everyone’s lips is: are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir married?

There’s no denying the chemistry between these two.

Their passionate 2018 Winter Olympics free skate performance set to — what else? — Moulin Rouge had the entire internet hot and bothered, with some Twitter users telling the two athletes (in all caps nonetheless) to “JUST SAY YOU’RE IN LOVE ALREADY.”

But are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir married?

Are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir married? No, they’re not, and it’s breaking all of our hearts.

But are they headed in that direction at least? Are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir dating? The two Olympians actually opened up about their relationship to Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie after their performance that won them the gold. And how could they not when the two hosts cut right to the chase, calling their chemistry “undeniable” (it is) and asking whether they were dating.

Kotb spoke for all of us when she asked for “a little 411 on that situation.”

After Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir finished laughing, Virtue gave the most infuriatingly gracious (and vague) response: “Well, that’s such a compliment that you feel that when you watch us skate.”

“We absolutely love performing together,” Virtue added.

Uh huh, go on.

“We love storytelling, especially with Satine and Christian in the Moulin Rouge! program. That was really close to our hearts. We knew we wanted to skate to that music,” she continued.

Yes, yes, we know. Is that because it captures the feelings you can’t put into words for each other?

Moir was just as coy with the hosts as Virtue, summarizing the routine and everyone’s reactions as “mission accomplished.”

“That was the story we were telling, so I’m happy that you fell in love with that,” he concluded. We’ll all just have to wait and see what happens when the dust settles after the 2018 Winter Olympics for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. But if we had our say, we know exactly how their golden run would end:

Honestly at the end of their last routine, Scott should just get down on one knee and propose to Tessa #VirtueMoir — Jacqueline (@jawcko98) February 18, 2018

For now we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the question are Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir married will soon have a different answer.