2019 FIFA Women's World Cup results: Italy stuns, Brazil rolls

The third day of the FIFA Women's World Cup provided the first upset of the tournament.

ITALY 2, AUSTRALIA 1

A 20-year wait for the Italians was quickly forgotten on Sunday when Le Azzurre provided the first upset of the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Group C favorites Australia.

Barbara Bonansea recorded a second-half brace (both goals) for Italy, the winner coming in the final minute of stoppage time. It's Italy's first win at the World Cup since a 2-0 group-stage triumph over Mexico in 1999.

Australia grabbed an expected opener in the 22nd minute when Sam Kerr finished a rebound off a saved penalty pushed out well by Italian goalkeeper Laura Guliani.

The Italians grabbed the equalizer in the 56th minute when a mistake on Australia's backline delivered Bonansea with clear space down the left wing. The forward meandered toward the middle of the box and slotted a shot while falling into the far corner.

Australia dominated most of the match with 57-percent of the possession while outshooting Italy 17-5. Le Azzurre, however, were far more efficient with the chances they created as they shockingly sit amongst the top half of Group C after Matchday 1.

BRAZIL 3, JAMAICA 0

Order was restored in Group C just hours after Italy's upset of Australia.

The other group favorite, Brazil, cruised to a 3-0 victory over tournament newcomers Jamaica to start their World Cup in style.

After an eight-year wait between World Cup goals, Brazil's veteran forward Christiane recorded a hat trick to provide the Canarinhas with all the firepower necessary.

The trio of tallies were the eighth, ninth, and 10th career goals at the World Cup for the 34-year-old, who plays her club soccer with Sao Paolo in Brazil.

She opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a powerful header that left Jamaica keeper and New Jersey native Sydney Schneider with no chance.

The last line of Jamaica's defense was sterling despite conceding three goals on the day, making three saves including a penalty stop on Andressa in the 38th minute.

Christiane recorded her next two goals in 14 minutes during the second half, including a breathtaking free kick in the 64th minute to clinch a solid opener for the Brazilians.

ENGLAND 2, SCOTLAND 1

The opening match of Group D play provided a glimpse at one of the oldest rivalries in soccer as England hang on to a 2-1 victory over Scotland to close out Sunday's slate of games.

England got off to a fast start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

A VAR-prompted handball led to Nikita Parris slotting in her first-ever World Cup goal from the penalty spot. The 25-year-old was voted England's top women's soccer player of the year by the Football Writer's Association in April after a brilliant campaign with Manchester City.

Ellen White doubled England's lead in the 40th minute after curling a left-footed effort sublimly past Lee Alexander to seemingly put the Three Lionesses in the driver's seat.

Scotland, making its World Cup debut, made things interesting in the closing stages of the match as England attempted to close things out.

A turnover led to Claire Emslie powering her way through the England defense to record Scotland's first-ever goal at the World Cup in the 79th minute. But that was as close as they would come to stealing a point on Sunday.