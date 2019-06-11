2019 FIFA Women's World Cup results: Roord saves the Netherlands

Jill Roord's stoppage-time winner awarded the Netherlands with three hard-fought points over New Zealand.

In no way was it easy, but the Group E favorites, the Netherlands, came through with a vital three points against a resolute New Zealand side to open Day 5 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Jill Roord delivered the winner for the reigning European champions in the 92nd minute, halfway through the four minutes of second-half stoppage time.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been an afterthought on a stacked Netherlands roster that's headlined with the likes of Lyon speedster Shanice van de Sanden and Arsenal striker extraordinaire Vivianne Miedema. But the FC Twente talent was the only one who had the finishing touch on Tuesday.

As time wound down, a cross from Merel Van Dongen on the left found Lineth Beerensteyn at the back post, who headed it across the face of goal for Roord. The Dutch hero proceeded to head the chance into the net, saving the Orange Lionesses from a disappointing draw:

CLUTCH!



Jill Roord comes off the bench to score the game-winner in stoppage time for the Netherlands! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/m5sMfyeqU7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

It could have been much worse as the underdog New Zealanders had their fair share of chances, getting three shots on target parried away by Sari Van Veenendaal while playing a counter-attacking brand of soccer. They had only 31-percent of the possession while exhibiting an organized defense that proved plenty difficult to break down.

The Netherlands launched 17 shot attempts on New Zealand's goal, but only three of them managed to get on target.

It was an agonizing 10th loss for New Zealand all-time at the Women's World Cup, who have now lost more games at the tournament than any other program.